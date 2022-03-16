Dawn Foods Names Adam Pawlick Vice President of Research & Development, North America

With nearly 20 years of experience in the food and beverage industry, Pawlick will oversee innovation, and research and development to bring new products and ideas to Dawn customers

JACKSON, Mich., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global bakery manufacturer and ingredients leader Dawn Foods today announced Adam Pawlick as the company's new vice president of research & development for North America. Pawlick joined the company in March 2022, and reports to John Schmitz, president of Dawn North America.

In this new position, Pawlick is responsible for setting the strategic direction for Dawn's research and development efforts in North America, working in close collaboration with Global Chief Product Officer, Johan Sanders. He will also lead the region's product development, packaging development, and regulatory teams to ensure Dawn provides best-in-class innovation for its customers.

"Adam brings an incredible breadth of strategic and technical experience to Dawn and will be instrumental in driving our innovation strategy for North America," said John Schmitz, president of Dawn Foods North America. "We are focused on providing customers with innovative products and solutions that drive profitability in their business. I am confident that Adam's expertise and engaging leadership style make him the right fit to help us continue to inspire bakery success for our customers."

In his role, Pawlick will develop and oversee Dawn's product and technical roadmap in support of Dawn's growth plans and to ensure customers' needs are met.

"Dawn Foods is a well-respected leader in the baking industry, known for its insights, innovations, and expertise," said Pawlick. "I look forward to collaborating with my new team to uncover new ways to build upon Dawn's legacy for years to come."

Pawlick joins Dawn from Wells Enterprises, the largest family-owned ice cream manufacturer in the United States, where he served as Vice President of Engineering and played a vital role in developing the long-term innovation strategy for the company. Throughout his career, Pawlick has worked in product development and engineering for myriad food and beverage companies, including TreeHouse Foods, Palermo's Pizza and ConAgra Foods, among others.

Dawn Foods is a global leader in bakery manufacturing and ingredients distribution. As the partner of choice for inspiring bakery success every day, Dawn Foods is committed to delighting its customers around the world with the partnership, insights, innovations, bakery products and expertise that empowers them to achieve their aspirations. Headquartered in Jackson, Michigan, Dawn Foods has more than 4,000 Team Members globally and provides high-quality bakery products to more than 50,000 customers located in more than 100 countries. For more information about the company, its products, and its culture, please visit www.dawnfoods.com.

