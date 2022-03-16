Newly Launched Channel Q Marathi Lands Four Top National Advertisers

Founding Sponsors Include Pepsi, L'Oreal, Reckitt and Himalaya Among The Largest Advertisers in India

The Q Marathi Logo (CNW Group/QYOU Media Inc.) (PRNewswire)

MUMBAI, India and TORONTO, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) has announced that the newly launched The Q Marathi, the company's Marathi language youth oriented channel, now available to over 84 million Marathi speakers in India TV households, has secured four of India's top national advertisers as "founding sponsors" of the channel. The founding sponsors include Pepsi, L'Oreal, Reckitt and Himalaya. This comes on the heels of The Q India adding over 50 new premium advertisers in the last year including all four of these founding sponsors. The company's Hindi language youth oriented channel, is now available in over 122 million TV households and to over 676 million users via OTT, mobile and app based platforms in India.

The Q Marathi is a new broadcast channel designed to reflect the format and themes of the original Hindi flagship channel The Q India. It reinforces the core DNA of all channels from The Q which tap into the world of social video and feature content from digital creators and social media stars. The Q Marathi has launched with content from 17 top Marathi digital creators. It will tap strongly into the Marathi culture and is uniquely positioned to be "Bhannat Aahe" or "It's Crazy Different" which is the tagline of the channel.

Simran Hoon, CEO of The Q India commented, "Having four pan-India brands such as Pepsi, L'Oreal, Reckitt and Himalaya as founding partners for a start-up channel is a significant achievement. It reflects the faith these diverse brands have in us and our content for being able to connect them to the right kind of audience."

Curt Marvis, Co-Founder and CEO of QYOU Media added, "This is a fantastic start for The Q Marathi. What took us years to accomplish with the Hindi channel was reduced to a few months as a result of our strong ad sales team and our existing relationships with top brands and advertisers. This clearly demonstrates the synergies that exist as we roll out more and more new channels and content across broadcast and digital platforms. Our entire India team is to be congratulated for having such a powerful start to the Marathi channel business and it also shows that we are reaching a customer base that is extremely important to top brands."

About QYOU Media

QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators. In India, via our flagship brand, The Q, and the newly launched channels Q Marathi and Q Kahaniyan, we curate, produce and distribute premium content including television networks and VOD for cable and satellite television, OTT, mobile, smart TV's and app based platforms. Our India based influencer marketing division, Chtrbox, is among India's leading influencer marketing platforms connecting brands and social media influencers. In the United States, we create and manage influencer marketing campaigns for major film studios, game publishers and brands. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than one billion consumers around the world every month. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and www.theq.tv

Join our shareholder chat group on Telegram: http://t.me/QYOUMedia

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE QYOU Media Inc.