Terran Biosciences announces licensing deal with Columbia University for exclusive worldwide rights to proprietary CNS biomarker software platform

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Terran Biosciences, Inc. ("Terran"), a biotech platform company dedicated to the development of transformational therapeutics and technologies for neurological and psychiatric diseases, has entered into an agreement with Columbia University ("Columbia") and the Research Foundation for Mental Hygiene ("RFMH"), to obtain worldwide exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Columbia's proprietary CNS biomarker software platform and patent portfolio.

The foundational algorithms were initially developed by a team of Columbia physicians, neuroscientists, and software engineers, led by Guillermo Horga, MD, PhD, and Clifford Cassidy, PhD. This novel technology has already demonstrated promising clinical applications in several studies across a number of indications including schizophrenia, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, major depression, drug addiction, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

On the back of this data, Terran is further developing the algorithms by incorporating them into Terran's cloud-based software as a medical device (SaMD) platform. Terran is also sponsoring additional clinical research studies at RFMH and Columbia, and is expanding the dataset, indications of interest, and patent portfolio. Terran aims to bring forward this platform to help enable non-invasive and cost-effective solutions for patients suffering from neurological and psychiatric disorders.

Dr. Sam Clark, Terran's CEO, commented "The team at Columbia and RFMH has done an incredible amount of work in building out this software platform to help solve very difficult questions around the identification and measurement of key brain biomarkers in neuropsychiatry. We are looking forward to continuing this research collaboration to further this work and broaden the access to this powerful technology."

Dr. Guillermo Horga, Associate Professor of Clinical Psychiatry at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, stated, "We are excited to continue the collaboration with the Terran team to push this work even further and explore its capabilities across a number of different disease states and applications."

Terran is a biotech platform company developing a portfolio of therapeutics and technologies for patients with neurological and psychiatric diseases. Backed by a number of life-science and tech investors, Terran has built a CNS-focused, tech-enabled drug development platform, and is rapidly advancing of number of late-stage assets, which include novel psychedelic-based therapeutics.

