Demandbase Named a Leader in Account-Based Marketing Platform Report by Independent Research Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase , the Smarter GTM™ company for B2B brands, today announced it has been included in The Forrester New Wave™: Account-Based Marketing Platforms, Q1 2022. The company was named a Leader after an evaluation of the 10 most significant providers in the category. Demandbase tied for the highest score in the Current Offering category and received a differentiated rating, the highest score possible, in 7 out of the 10 assessment criteria, including Orchestration Design, Personalization, Advertising, Account and Buying Group Selection Prioritization, Data Management, Roadmap, and Market Approach.

"We have a bold vision for the future of go-to-market," said Gabe Rogol, chief executive officer for Demandbase. "B2B Revenue teams have a weighty responsibility to scale their organizations quickly and more intelligently — and that's impossible without exceptional data and a strong account-based go-to-market foundation. The fact that we are recognized as an ABM Leader and are differentiated for our product roadmap and market approach is, in our opinion, a true testament to how we are executing on our company vision and helping customers achieve their revenue goals."

The Forrester report evaluated vendor capabilities that differentiate their offerings such as owned proprietary data and deeper ML assistance. Forrester found that consolidation has created a data arms race, both within the ABM platform category and within the broader marketing and revenue technologies category. Demandbase was shown to be the only vendor to receive a differentiated score in the Data Management criterion.

About Demandbase

Demandbase is Smarter GTM™ for B2B brands. We help marketing and sales teams spot the juiciest opportunities earlier and progress them faster by injecting Account Intelligence into every step of the buyer journey and orchestrating every action. For more information about Demandbase, visit www.demandbase.com .

