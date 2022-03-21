Detect Technologies announces global agreement with Shell

- In addition, the company received an investment from the energy company's corporate venture capital group, Shell Ventures, to further the company's growth.

CHENNAI, India, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Detect Technologies, a leading Industrial AI and SaaS enterprise, announces a global agreement with Shell to deploy their integrated AI solution – T-Pulse® across Shell operations. This makes Detect the first Indian tech startup which was part of the Shell E4 program to sign a global framework agreement with Shell. T-Pulse® is already supporting the automation of safety compliance in Shell across various assets through AI-based computer vision algorithms, with plans to scale further. In addition, Shell Ventures has signed an investment agreement to further the company's growth.

Daniel Raj David, CEO & Co-founder, Detect Technologies, said, "We appreciate Shell's continued confidence in Detect. To have the world's top energy companies sign a global agreement investing in Detect is a strong show of faith in our trajectory. Our cutting-edge solutions are being adopted widely, and we are signing several EFAs across industries. This is a testament to our mission of driving change through AI and advanced technologies to create a safer and more efficient industrial world."

T-Pulse® is a ready-to-use and commercially centralized technology. Built for enhanced safety and reliability of people, equipment, and processes, T-Pulse® has already been deployed across construction, downstream, upstream, midstream, offshore, petrochemical, ports, power, metals and mining, pharmaceuticals, cement, and fabrication yards. In deployments at Shell, it has significantly increased safety compliance with timely interventions, powered by Detect's vision-based intelligence.

Dan Jeavons, Vice President of Computational Science and Digital Innovations at Shell, said, "From the early days of piloting Detect's T-Pulse® technology, Shell has been impressed with the product and the ingenuity of the team behind it. T-Pulse® has proven to generate actionable insights that have made our operations measurably safer. It is encouraging to see the impact of T-Pulse® at Shell growing to help achieve Goal Zero."

Working towards a common goal of enhancing the safety and reliability of facilities and assets, Detect Technologies is supporting Shell to improve safety and asset uptime across sites internationally. Shell's investment in Detect Technologies supports the adoption of its solutions across all Shell sites and partners.

Headquartered in Chennai, Detect Technologies is a leading Industrial AI and SaaS enterprise that is re-engineering and automating industrial processes to achieve 100% safety compliance and ensure zero downtime for assets. Detect Technologies is a market leader with the largest dataset globally for asset integrity and safety. Long-term engagements in marquee customer sites include Shell, ExxonMobil, RIL, BPCL, Vedanta, IOCL, HPCL, CPCL, Nayara Energy, Tata Steel, DRL, Adani, Coromandel, Asian Paints, and other Fortune 500 companies. Find Detect Technologies on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

