Industry's highest power density, 48 Vin charge pump step-down, DC-DC converter module

HOUSTON, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- APPLIED POWER ELECTRONICS CONFERENCE (APEC) - Murata today announced the development of the MYC0409, the industry's highest power density(5.4kW/inch3), 48 Vin divide-by-4 charge pump capacitor divider module with all passive components integrated in a low profile PSiP package. Capable of delivering up to 72 watts of power with peak efficiency of around 97-percent, the interleaved, switching capacitor architecture is based on Murata's unique lossless charge pump technology, providing extremely low input and output ripple performance. The solution is presented in a compact footprint with 2.0 mm height, making it ideal for low profile applications and placement on the underside of system boards. MYC0409 devices can be connected in parallel to provide high power, high efficiency solutions suitable for a variety of 48V to 12V step-down conversion applications such as datacenters, networking routers, base stations and optical equipment.

The MYC0409 is designed to operate in a fixed divide-by-4 mode over an input voltage range of 20V to 60V, which extends its usage to 24V to 36V input applications typically used in consumer battery charging and industrial supplies. (PRNewswire)

"5G and IoT data-driven applications are pushing the limits for datacenter and networking power requirements. Next-generation systems are already migrating to 48V bus systems due to interconnect and printed circuit board copper losses," said Shuji Mikami, general manager of low power products department. "Previously, we released PE25204 as part of our FlexiCP™ portfolio, discrete charge pump IC, which is akin to a virtually lossless DC transformer. Now, we are unveiling the MYC0409 UltraCP™ charge pump capable of ultra-high efficiency conversion from 48 Vin bus in a low profile, compact PSiP package."

Companies have traditionally relied upon brick converters to stepdown from 48V to the intermediate bus, usually 12V. The MYC0409 breaks the mold by enabling system architects to design high density, 48V converters in a smaller footprint with enhanced efficiency and low ripple performance. System designers have the flexibility to choose between creating a single high-power bulk 48V bus system with MYC0409 devices connected in parallel or distributing individual MYC0409 devices close to the point-of-load, thereby reducing system PCB copper losses.

Product Features

The MYC0409 is designed to operate in a fixed divide-by-4 mode over an input voltage range of 20V to 60V, which extends its usage to 24V to 36V input applications typically used in consumer battery charging and industrial supplies. The charge pump-based DC-DC converter supports an output voltage range of 5V to 15V with load currents of 6A and up to 72W delivered to the external load. Featuring an extended temperature range of -40 to +105℃, the MYC0409 is fully protected with input undervoltage, overcurrent protection and thermal shutdown fault detection.

Packaging and Availability

The MYC0409 is 11.5 x 9.5 x 2.0 mm and offered in Land-Grid-Array packaging (LGA). Contact your regional sales representative for information about evaluation kits, samples and parts. To learn more, visit the product page or watch our webinar on How Murata is Changing the Power Density Paradigm – Part 1 or How Murata is Changing the Power Density Paradigm – Part 2.

