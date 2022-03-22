Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm - TTWO

PHILADELPHIA, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. ("Take-Two") (NASDAQ: TTWO) on behalf of the company's stockholders.

On January 10, 2022, Take-Two announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire Zynga in a cash and stock transaction valued at $9.86 per Zynga share.  According to the announcement, Take-Two is expected to issue between 50.3 million – 58.5 million shares of Take-Two stock to Zynga stockholders who are, as a result, expected to own between 29.6% – 32.8% of the combined company. Following that announcement, shares of Take-Two's stock declined $21.61 per share, or over 13% in value, to close on January 10, 2022 at $142.99 per share, on heavy trading volume.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the members of Take-Two's Board of Directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties to the company's shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction, and whether Take-Two shareholders are being provided with all material information about the proposed business combination.

Take-Two shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/take-two/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options. 

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

