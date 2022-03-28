Nanoscope President to Present at Advancing Gene Therapy Summit March 30, 2022, in Boston, MA

DALLAS, March 28, 2022 PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing optogenetic gene therapies to treat retinal degenerative diseases, today announced that Co-founder, President, and Chief Scientific Officer, Samarendra Mohanty, Ph.D., will make a presentation at the Advancing Gene Therapy 2022 Summit to be held March 28 – 30, 2022, at the Hilton Boston Woburn in Woburn, MA.

Nanoscope Therapeutics Logo (PRNewsfoto/Nanoscope Therapeutics) (PRNewswire)

Dr. Mohanty's presentation, titled "Pioneering New Wave for Optogenetic Therapeutics for Vision Restoration," will be on Wednesday, March 30 (2:15 pm – 2:40 pm ET) and is part of the summit's Session on Gene Therapy for Ocular Diseases.

Nanoscope is developing a proprietary Multi-Characteristic Opsin (MCO) gene therapy platform to reprogram healthy retinal cells, making them photosensitive for restoring vision in people blinded by retinal degenerative diseases regardless of genetic mutations. MCO therapy involves a one-time intravitreal injection given in a medical office setting. The company's lead asset, MCO-010, is in development for retinitis pigmentosa (RP). Nanoscope also has follow-on programs in Stargardt and dry age-related macular degeneration (dry-AMD) and has received orphan drug designations from the FDA for RP and Stargardt.

A completed Phase 1/2a study of MCO-010 in 11 RP patients demonstrated that MCO therapy is safe and offers improved quality of life (significant functional vision improvement) in advanced RP patients. The company's multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled Phase 2b clinical trial (NCT04945772), launched in June 2021, is fully enrolled with topline results expected in Q1 2023. Nanoscope has also received FDA IND clearance for Ph2 clinical trials of MCO-010 for Stargardt macular degeneration. The trials are expected to begin in H1-2022.

The Advancing Gene Therapy 2022 Summit is organized by the Biogate Scientific Center and features an international group of experts from pharmaceutical and biotech companies, academia, and government institutions. The Summit highlights the challenging field of gene therapeutic approaches, including advances in development and manufacturing as well as quality control methods and regulatory aspects.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.

Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing optogenetic therapies to restore sight in millions of blind individuals suffering from retinal degenerative diseases, for which no cure exists. The company's pipeline includes optogenetics-based retinal gene therapies for patients with RP, Stargardt disease, and dry-AMD. For more information visit https://nanostherapeutics.com/

Contact:

Dan Eramian

Opus Biotech Communications

pr@nanostherapeutics.com

425-306-8716

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nanoscope Therapeutics