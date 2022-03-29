Aurox Lists its URUS Token on KuCoin, a Top-Five Crypto Exchange

KuCoin is a top-5 exchange by volume with over $5B in daily trading volume and exposure to over 10 million users and investors

Listing fits with the URUS token characteristics and allows sophisticated crypto investors access to the limitless opportunities of the dynamic decentralized (DeFi) marketplace

URUS' biggest and most prominent exchange listing, paves way for other top exchange listings

DALLAS, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurox Holdings Inc. ("the Company"), the all-in-one cryptocurrency trading platform, today announced that its Aurox Token ($URUS) has listed on the KuCoin exchange. This listing will give URUS exposure to over 10 million users and investors while fitting with the token's characteristics of accessibility, efficiency, low fees, and ease-of-value transfer.

KuCoin, known as the "People's Exchange," is a global cryptocurrency exchange for numerous digital assets. It hosts some of the world's most popular cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Polkadot, and Shiba Inu. KuCoin is a top-5 exchange by volume, with over $5 billion in daily trading volume, and has a prominent international footprint. It has registered users across 207 countries and regions around the world and provides highly localized services in 19 communities within North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and elsewhere. Moreover, it offers users 24/7 multi-language customer services.

KuCoin has also built a competitive edge with relatively low fees and sophisticated crypto trading capabilities that may appeal to more experienced users. These capabilities include staking and margin, futures, and P2P trading,

"By listing our Aurox Token ($URUS) on the KuCoin exchange, we will join one of the world's most popular crypto exchanges and gain access and exposure to a highly knowledgeable and sophisticated investor base," said Aurox Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Giorgi Khazaradze. "We expect that the URUS token will be a game changer for the $100 billion decentralized (DeFi) market, and we are excited that this listing allows us to introduce new potential investors to limitless opportunities to access this dynamic financial marketplace. Moreover, this listing marks the biggest and most prominent exchange listing for Aurox to date, which gets us one step closer to listing on other top exchanges in the future."

The Company also plans to utilize KuCoin's premier marketing campaign offerings, including consultation services, campaign design, announcement copywriting, banner design package to decorate the campaign, banner displayed on the exchange website, social media promotion, and rewards distribution. KuCoin will co-market with Aurox during the announcement and listing process.

ABOUT KUCOIN

Launched in September 2017 and operated in Seychelles, KuCoin, known as the "People's Exchange" is a global cryptocurrency exchange for numerous digital assets and cryptocurrencies. The Exchange has grown into one of the most popular crypto exchanges and already has over 10 million registered users across 207 countries and regions around the world. KuCoin provides users with 24/7 multi-language customer services and has established 19 local communities in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and other regions, providing users with highly localized services. The exchange has also supported over 600 projects with 1,000+ trading pairs, as a number of projects like ICP, BOSON, AERGO, RNDR, and DAO had their primary listing on KuCoin. In November 2018, KuCoin announced $20 million (USD) round A funding from IDG Capital and Matrix Partners. In 2021, KuCoin was named one of the Best Crypto Exchanges by Forbes Advisor. For more info, visit: https://www.kucoin.com/.

ABOUT AUROX

Aurox is a free, all-in-one cryptocurrency terminal that integrates data, content, and strategies to help crypto traders make better decisions. Before Aurox, crypto traders had to deal with expensive platforms with fragmented information that included too many unstable low-quality tokens. Aurox solves those problems for traders and many more. Co-founded by crypto traders Giorgi Khazaradze, Ziga Naglic, and Taraz Andreyevich in 2017, today's community of more than 50,000 traders use Aurox to access powerful, easy-to-use terminal features, advanced market trend indicators, and 60+ crypto exchanges.

For more info, visit: https://getaurox.com/

Contact: John Collins

(917) 496-4587

john@collinssg.com

View original content:

SOURCE Aurox Holdings Inc.