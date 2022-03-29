Cortex Sustainability Intelligence Deepens Commitment to Make Decarbonization Accessible with New Platform Updates

Cortex Launches New User Interface Rooted in Behavioral Science to Accelerate Building Decarbonization Initiatives

NASHVILLE, Tenn. , March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cortex Sustainability Intelligence has launched its newest in-platform update featuring a new user interface (UI), allowing users to more easily process and implement critical data-driven recommendations delivered by the decarbonization platform.

The new UI's design is intentionally rooted in both behavioral science and machine learning — a testament to their ever-deepening commitment to making it easier and faster for office buildings across North America to decarbonize.

"Cortex truly believes that human intuition and engineering skill combined with hard data and machine-learning produces more meaningful results,"said Haris Shafiq, Head of Product at Cortex. "Our UI is a vehicle that bridges the gap between the expertise of our engineers' relationship with their building and the data our platform uses."

The Cortex product and development teams worked diligently for months to test and collect feedback about how to design a more intuitive and effective in-app user experience. Users can expect a new navigation, added features such as proactive seasonal reminders for equipment updates and maintenance, and more.

Creating Accessible Sustainability in the Built World

In the crowded space of climate tech, Cortex understands that results matter most – and that generating substantial results for their customers is the fastest way to accomplishing their mission of reducing 1 KwH of energy every year.

"These platform updates encompass what we care about most as an organization: enabling our customers to decarbonize their office buildings. This new UI will give our engineers the easiest possible way to trust that they're doing the right thing," said Shafiq. "We're always striving to reinforce transparency and confidence in our platform's recommendations."

The Cortex platform currently processes trillions of data points for their customers to provide actionable recommendations, tasks lists, and reports to building engineers to improve operating efficiency and reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions.

Cortex Sustainability Intelligence's machine learning platform enables CRE professionals to decarbonize their office buildings while improving GRESB scores, reducing operating expenses, and increasing asset value without the need to invest in new, costly equipment or hardware. To learn more about Cortex or to get a custom decarbonization plan for your portfolio, please visit: www.cortexintel.com.

