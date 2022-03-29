GLOBAL NONPROFIT CUREDUCHENNE ANNOUNCES FUTURES NATIONAL CONFERENCE FOR THE DUCHENNE MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY COMMUNITY TO BE HELD MAY 27-29

Registration Now Open for Three-Day National Conference in Orlando, Welcoming Attendees From Across the Globe

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CureDuchenne, a leading global nonprofit focused on finding and funding a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, announced its FUTURES National Conference will be held from May 27-29, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. FUTURES is a three-day information packed event focused on bringing education, resources and connection to the Duchenne community. The annual event will take place as a hybrid event again this year, both online and in-person, at the JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes.

CureDuchenne (PRNewsfoto/CureDuchenne) (PRNewswire)

This year's conference agenda and special events will focus on Building Community. CureDuchenne will offer insightful and interactive presentations on a variety of relevant topics including the latest research and therapies for individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, an exhibitor showcase, social events for the whole family, an e-gaming lounge, and more.

"We're looking forward to reconnecting with the Duchenne community, both in person and virtually, to share valuable resources and help improve the lives of those affected by Duchenne," said Debra Miller, founder and CEO of CureDuchenne. "As an organization, we have made important progress in the last year and are eager to provide Duchenne families with the information, support and community they need to live the best and longest life possible."

Keynote speakers Justin Skeesuck and Patrick Gray will kick off the event with the inspiring story of their 500-mile wheelchair journey across northern Spain on the Camino de Santiago, which was told in an extraordinary documentary titled I'll Push You. "We're so excited to be a part of this year's FUTURES National Conference," said Justin Skeesuck. "Our story is a testament to the power of community and the importance of relationships as we face the struggles of life. We hope to inspire those affected by Duchenne muscular dystrophy."

Whether enjoyed virtually or in person, FUTURES attendees are guaranteed exclusive access to important updates on therapeutic research, thoughtful discussions on the emerging approaches to care that enhance quality of life, a wealth of valuable resources and time well-spent with the Duchenne community.

The conference includes a special gene therapy brunch & learn, moderated by Dr. Jeffrey Chamberlain, a professor in the Departments of Neurology, Medicine, and Biochemistry, the McCaw Endowed Chair in Muscular Dystrophy at the University of Washington School of Medicine, and Director of the Senator Paul D. Wellstone Muscular Dystrophy Cooperative Research Center of Seattle. Dr. Chamberlain will be accompanied by a panel of specialists as they give a brief overview of the strategy guiding efforts in gene therapy and gene editing, as well as critical updates from the companies in this space, followed by a discussion. The symposium will be followed by an exclusive look at what's next for the gene therapy and gene editing pipeline.

CureDuchenne will offer on-site childcare and activities for the whole family, and the Duchenne Family Assistance Program offers assistance in the form of travel grants for registration fees, hotel rooms and travel.

View the full 2022 FUTURES National Conference schedule here. Registration for 2022 FUTURES is currently open. In-person registration fee is $100 per adult. Virtual attendance is free of charge. There is also no charge for adult individuals with Duchenne and children under 16 years of age.

For registration information and details, please visit: cureduchenne.org/futures.

About CureDuchenne

CureDuchenne is recognized as a global leader in research, patient care and innovation for improving and extending the lives of those with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. As the leading genetic killer of young boys, Duchenne affects more than 300,000 individuals living today. CureDuchenne is dedicated to finding and funding a cure for Duchenne by breaking the traditional charitable mold through an innovative venture philanthropy model that funds groundbreaking research, early diagnosis, and community education. For more information on how to help raise awareness and funds needed for research, please visit www.cureduchenne.org .

