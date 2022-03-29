Red Hot Chili Peppers to Launch Exclusive SiriusXM Channel

Whole Lotta Red Hot channel to launch on April 1

Red Hot Chili Peppers to play exclusive Small Stage Series concert for SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners at the Apollo Theater later this year

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM announced today that the iconic rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers will launch their own exclusive SiriusXM music channel, Whole Lotta Red Hot, on Friday, April 1 on channel 315. The launch coincides with Red Hot Chili Peppers' new album Unlimited Love, which is scheduled to be released on Friday, April 1. The new channel will launch with exclusive track-by-track commentary from the band.

The Whole Lotta Red Hot channel will showcase music from the band's lengthy career, including their vast catalog of energetic live performances, genre-blending studio tracks, and a vast selection of music personally curated by the band. Listeners will also hear the Chili Peppers' unique array of musical influences, with music selections ranging from rockers such as Fugazi, Iggy Pop and Dead Kennedys to funk and R&B from Prince, Stevie Wonder and Parliament Funkadelic.

The new channel will feature the band sharing insight and stories from four decades of albums and songs. Additionally, Whole Lotta Red Hot listeners will hear a classic live concert from the band's archives each month, beginning with a never-before aired 2006 concert from The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. – exclusively shared with SiriusXM. The concert will broadcast on Friday, April 1 at 6:00 pm ET and PT.

Whole Lotta Red Hot will launch on Friday, April 1 at 12:00 am ET on SiriusXM channel 315 and on the SXM App.

In celebration of the channel and the band's new album, the Red Hot Chili Peppers will perform at the world-famous Apollo Theater in New York later this year as part of SiriusXM's Small Stage Series. The special invitation-only concert for SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners will mark the first time that the band has performed at the iconic venue. The concert will air nationwide on the Whole Lotta Red Hot channel.

"Our only goal is to get lost in the music. We (John, Anthony, Chad and Flea) spent thousands of hours, collectively and individually, honing our craft and showing up for one another, to make the best album we could. Our antennae attuned to the divine cosmos, we were just so damn grateful for the opportunity to be in a room together, and, once again, try to get better. Days, weeks and months spent listening to each other, composing, jamming freely, and arranging the fruit of those jams with great care and purpose. The sounds, rhythms, vibrations, words and melodies had us enrapt."

"We yearn to shine a light in the world, to uplift, connect, and bring people together. Each of the songs on our new album Unlimited Love, is a facet of us, reflecting our view of the universe. This is our life's mission. We work, focus, and prepare, so that when the biggest wave comes, we are ready to ride it. The ocean has gifted us a mighty wave and this record is the ride that is the sum of our lives. Thank you for listening, we hope you enjoy it and tune in to our new SiriusXM channel Whole Lotta Red Hot." – Red Hot Chili Peppers.

"Through the decades, the Red Hot Chili Peppers have been the rarest of rock bands, blending multiple musical genres and artistically pushing well beyond their early days of alternative rock, to reach a worldwide audience," said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's President and Chief Content Officer. "We are excited to bring our subscribers this special channel, created with the band and delivering a unique audio experience for all Red Hot Chili Peppers fans."

For more information on Red Hot Chili Peppers please visit: www.redhotchilipeppers.com

SiriusXM is available to subscribers in their car or streamed on their phone and connected devices at home with the SXM App. Streaming access is included with all of our trials and most popular plans. Go to www.siriusxm.com/ways-to-listen to learn more.

About the Red Hot Chili Peppers

Red Hot Chili Peppers have sound tracked successive generations as not only one of the bestselling acts in music history, but also one of the biggest streaming rock bands in the world today. Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame® in 2012, the award-winning Los Angeles quartet—Anthony Kiedis [vocals], Flea [bass], Chad Smith [drums], and John Frusciante [guitar]—have collected 6 GRAMMY® Awards, sold 80 million albums, generated 5 billion YouTube views, and gathered 22 billion Spotify streams, averaging 21 million monthly listeners on the platform.

Rolling Stone cited Blood Sugar Sex Magik, Californication, and By The Way on its coveted "500 Greatest Albums of All Time," while "Under the Bridge" landed on the "500 Greatest Songs of All Time" in 2021. In addition to claiming a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, 8 MTV VMAs, 5 EMAs, 4 American Music Awards, and 3 BRIT Awards, they've notably notched the most #1 singles of all time at Alternative Radio with 13 #1 hits. They've also performed to tens of millions worldwide, headlined Coachella and became the only band ever to sell out three nights at Hyde Park in London—moving over 200,000 tickets. Adorned by anthems such as "Give It Away," "Under the Bridge," and "Breaking the Girl," the diamond-certified Blood Sugar Sex Magik celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2021.

Now the band's seminal lineup returns with their new studio album, Unlimited Love on April 1st and a record-breaking Global Stadium Tour launching this summer, kicking-off a brand-new generation of fans for the legendary group.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. SiriusXM's platforms collectively reach approximately 150 million listeners, the largest digital audio audience across paid and free tiers in North America, and deliver music, sports, talk, news, comedy, entertainment and podcasts. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM's subsidiaries Stitcher, Simplecast and AdsWizz make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. The Company's advertising sales arm, SXM Media, leverages its scale, cross-platform sales organization, and ad tech capabilities to deliver results for audio creators and advertisers. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

