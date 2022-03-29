Three ASU MBA Programs Ranked Top 30 in the Country

TEMPE, Ariz., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest Best Business Schools rankings released by U.S. News & World Report, the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University improved across three major MBA rankings. The W. P. Carey Full-time MBA ranked No. 29 nationwide, ahead of Pennsylvania State University, Ohio State University, and Michigan State University. The school also climbed to No. 13 among executive MBA programs and No. 18 among part-time MBA programs, making W. P. Carey the top-ranked MBA in Arizona.

"We are thrilled to see our MBA programs continue to rise in the rankings," said Amy Ostrom, interim dean of the W. P. Carey School and PetSmart Chair in Services Leadership. "We are committed to providing an excellent business education to our graduates — even and especially during tumultuous times. I'm proud that these rankings reflect that commitment."

In addition to the MBA programs rankings, U.S. News ranked 10 W. P. Carey graduate business disciplines:

No. 2 — Project management

No. 3 — Supply chain management

No. 11 — Information systems

No. 13 — Business analytics

No. 14 — Accounting

No. 16 — Management

No. 16 — Production/operations

No. 20 — International business

No. 20 — Marketing

No. 23 — Entrepreneurship

For the third consecutive year, U.S. News ranks 31 W. P. Carey programs and disciplines Top 25 — the most of any business school in America. The school is currently ranked No. 1 for online undergraduate business programs, No. 7 for online graduate business programs, No. 7 for online MBA programs, and four online MBA specialties rank Top 3 in their disciplines. Our on-campus undergraduate business programs rank No. 23 in the nation.

"Once again, the rankings show W. P. Carey as an excellent place for business leaders to take the next steps in their career at the most innovative university in the country," said Luiz Mesquita, associate dean of graduate programs. "These rankings indicate that our programs meet the demands of not just students but industry and hiring companies, as well."

Other recent honors reinforce the U.S. News rankings. W. P. Carey was ranked No. 3 in the U.S. in Fortune magazine's list of Best Online Master's in Business Analytics Programs, and W. P. Carey was named one of "10 Undergraduate Business Schools to Watch in 2022" by Poets & Quants. In research, the University of Texas at Dallas Business School Research Productivity Rankings slots the school as No. 26 in the world.

