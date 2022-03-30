ChartHop Acquires Gather to Deepen and Enhance Employee Experiences

Milestone acquisition significantly advances ChartHop's people analytics solution with robust, automated workflows

NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChartHop , the dynamic People Analytics Platform, today announced its acquisition of Gather , a people operations workflow builder that helps scaling teams coordinate their employee experience. With the acquisition, ChartHop is advancing its capabilities in automated workflows across the entire employee journey. This automation reduces the manual burdens placed on HR and People Operations professionals who are charged with nurturing company culture and ensuring employee retention.

The employee experience has become a priority for organizations that want to defeat the effects of the "Great Resignation" and improve their ability to attract top talent and retain current employees. According to Gartner®, 87% of employees are currently unsatisfied with their experience in the workplace. As a result, organizations are investing in platforms that improve the experience without additional time and effort from HR teams. This acquisition further solidifies ChartHop's position as an essential platform for everyone in an organization, going beyond HR teams to include executives, managers and employees.

"We've seen a big shift in employee expectations and the way people teams create a meaningful work culture. More than ever, companies need to understand and support employees at every stage of the employee lifecycle. They need to create new avenues for human connection across an otherwise disconnected employee base," said Ian White , founder and CEO of ChartHop. "ChartHop has been the first people analytics solution to provide a great experience for the whole company, not just the HR team. The acquisition of Gather rounds out our existing capabilities of supporting a positive employee journey, providing greater insight into the employee experience and making people teams more efficient."

With the acquisition of Gather, ChartHop further narrows the gap between organizations and their employees by allowing companies to communicate and celebrate with employees at critical moments in an employee's experience, such as onboarding, work anniversaries and performance reviews. Coupling automated workflows with ChartHop's people analytics solution allows companies to take action on their people data.

"At Gather, we changed the way that HR and People teams operated. Joining ChartHop, we're incredibly excited by the opportunity to empower every person at a company to turn their team's data into action," said John Wetzel, CEO at Gather. "Pairing Gather's workflow capabilities with ChartHop's people analytics unlocks limitless possibilities for people leaders building out the future of the workplace."

Gather is ChartHop's first acquisition since the company's founding in 2019. The announcement comes during a time of rapid growth, including a $35M Series B led by return investor Andreessen Horowitz in Q2 2021, a partnership with Jobvite and the addition of Matt Wolf , Chief Financial Officer, and Ivori Johnson , Director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging.

For more information about ChartHop and how people analytics improves the employee experience and enhances people operations, visit ChartHop.com.

Gartner Disclaimer: GARTNER is registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Gather

Gather is a workflow builder for People Operations teams. We help growing, Slack-based teams coordinate their onboarding, offboarding, employee milestones, and internal communications. Gather's workflows automate reminders, messages, and tasks so teams can scale their people programs. Gather was founded in 2019 by John Wetzel, Brooks Sime, and Alex Hilleary and is backed by Y Combinator and The SoftBank Opportunity Fund.

About ChartHop

ChartHop delivers a fresh take on People Analytics, bringing disparate sources of people data together in a dynamic platform that's visual and actionable. Unlike legacy People Analytics solutions, ChartHop is designed to be used by the whole organization. This helps companies improve organizational health, drive alignment and accountability, and save time and money. ChartHop plays well with dozens of platforms through robust integrations across the HR tech stack, and serves companies like BetterCloud, Starburst and InVision. ChartHop was founded in 2019 by Ian White and is backed by Andreessen Horowitz. Visit ChartHop.com to learn more and follow ChartHop on Twitter and LinkedIn .

