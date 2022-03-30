CLARINS x FEED SPRING 2022 EXCLUSIVE GIFT WITH PURPOSE

NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After commemorating a landmark ten-year partnership in 2021, Clarins and FEED Project enter a new decade together, dedicated to supporting school meal programs worldwide. This spring, Clarins x FEED will debut a limited-edition pink floral motif FEED pouch (available at Nordstrom, Saks, and Dillard's) and tote bag (exclusively at Macy's and Bloomingdale's) as a complimentary Gift with Purpose. Each gift represents seven meals provided by Clarins through FEED's giving partners: the UN World Food Programme, No Kid Hungry, and Akshaya Patra.

School meals do more than provide children with the much-needed nutritional value for growing, learning, and thriving. Guaranteed meals incentivize parents to make education a core part of their child's life. In countries where poverty and discrimination may not encourage scholastic pursuits equally, guaranteed meals provide the support and structure needed to bridge the gap. "Feeding children and providing them access to education is essential to build a better future," says Virginie Courtin, Clarins Group Managing Director, who continues to drive the partnership forward.

By the end of 2022, Clarins will have provided over 38 million school meals to children in need through FEED's giving partners. "FEED is so proud of this beautiful partnership with Clarins, and the 38 million meal impact is thanks in part to the generous support of customers around the globe," states Lauren Bush Lauren, CEO and Founder of FEED Project.

During the Clarins x FEED initiative, Clarins customers shopping $75 or more during the designated retail partnership dates, will receive a FEED tote bag or pouch courtesy of Clarins, filled with travel-sized Clarins' bestsellers (valued around $250), transforming the standard 'gift with purchase' to a Gift with Purpose. Each gift represents seven meals provided by Clarins, via Feed's giving partners, on the customer's behalf.

Clarins x FEED exclusive Spring 2022 bags are available during the following dates:

Nordstrom counters: beginning March 29th through April 14th

Saks counters: beginning April 20th through May 8th

Macy's counters: beginning April 22nd through May 8th

Dillard's counters: beginning May 6th through May 14th

Bloomingdale's counters: beginning June 9th through June 25th

About Clarins

Founded in a professional Parisian beauty institute by Jacques Courtin-Clarins in 1954, Clarins has become the #1 prestige skincare brand in Europe. More than 65 years later, the brand remains family-owned and is distributed in more than 140 countries—offering skincare innovations for face and body, men's, and makeup. With unique expertise in Phyto-chemistry, Clarins Laboratories are considered pioneers in the fields of plant science and technology. The brand values are rooted in an ongoing dialogue with women, abiding respect for nature and people, and commitments to sustainable sourcing, including Le Domaine Clarins—our organic farm and open-air laboratory in the French Alps. Clarins is accelerating its sustainable actions to become a Certified B Corporation by 2023. Currently carbon neutral, the company will further reduce its carbon footprint by 30% and become 100% plastic neutral using 100% recyclable packaging by 2025. Partners include Pur Projet—more than 525,000 trees planted to date, Plastic Odyssey—a three-year expedition across three continents, 30 stopovers to fight against plastic pollution, and FEED—more than 38 million school meals provided to children in need by the end of 2022.

About FEED

FEED is a social-impact driven lifestyle brand on a mission to end childhood hunger through the sale of good products that do good. Founded by Lauren Bush Lauren in 2007, FEED was born out of the desire to create a tangible, transparent, and shareable way for people to engage with the issue of worldwide hunger, using their everyday purchasing decisions. Every single product FEED makes— from the bags and accessories they are known for, to the coffee they serve at the FEED Shop & Café in Brooklyn—helps provide school meals domestically and globally when purchased through the brand's incredible on-the-ground giving partners—the UN World Food Programme, No Kid Hungry, and Akshaya Patra. To date, FEED has helped provide more than 120 million meals—and counting.

