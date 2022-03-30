Delfi Diagnostics Appoints Liz Homans to its Board of Directors

BALTIMORE, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delfi Diagnostics, a pioneering developer of a new class of high-performance, affordable liquid biopsy tests for early cancer detection, appointed Liz Homans, CEO of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc., to Delfi's Board of Directors.

"Liz has an incredible product mindset and a deep, proven understanding of what it takes to successfully commercialize life sciences products," said Delfi Founder and CEO Victor Velculescu. "As Delfi prepares to bring its first products to market, we are grateful to have Liz's experience and expertise on our board."

Homans joined Lyell when it was founded in 2018 and served as the company's President prior to becoming CEO in 2020. Before Lyell, Homans held multiple senior leadership positions at Genentech from 2009 to 2018, including Vice President, U.S. Sales and Marketing Leader for Breast Cancer, Vice President, U.S. Sales and Marketing Leader for Xolair, Vice President, Global Regulatory Operations Leader and Vice President, Global Product Strategy, HER2 Franchise. Ms. Homans received an MBA from Columbia University in the City of New York and a B.A. in German and Economics from Bates University.

"I am excited to be joining Delfi's board at such an exciting time for the company and for the liquid biopsy field as a whole," Homans said. "Widely accessible early cancer detection tools are needed to help lower cancer mortality, and Delfi's platform is designed to deliver critical screening tests that can be used by patients around the world."

About Delfi Diagnostics

Delfi is developing a new class of liquid biopsy tests for early detection based on altered genome-wide fragmentation profiles, also known as "fragmentomes," representing aberrant packaging of DNA in cancer cells. By applying advanced machine learning algorithms, these fragment patterns are detectable at a very low sequencing cost. Delfi is using this technology to develop highly sensitive and specific cancer detection assays intended for wide and cost-effective distribution and adoption.

