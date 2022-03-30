GVB Biopharma Begins Sales of CBGa Isolate

LAS VEGAS, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GVB Biopharma , a biopharmaceutical company specializing in hemp and cannabis-related white-label consumer products, announced today that its website has launched sales of cannabigerolic acid isolates , popularly known as CBGa.

CBGa is the carboxylic acid form of cannabigerol, known as CBG. It is a precursor molecule to delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, one of the primary psychoactive cannabinoids in Cannabis sativa. CBGa is non-intoxicating, and has unique benefits described by scientific literature and by consumers. CBGa is important for cannabinoid research and production.

Recently, CBGa has been the focus of high-profile research studies on COVID-19 transmission and on epilepsy management. In January, a study conducted by Oregon State University was published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Natural Products. The research indicated CBGa has the potential to prevent cellular transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes COVID-19. A study published in the British Journal of Pharmacology last August demonstrated that CBGa had potent anti-seizure effects in certain mouse models of epilepsy.

GVB Biopharma's CBGa isolate product contains 95–99% CBGa.

As the standard bearer for high-integrity manufacturing and processing in the hemp cannabinoid industry, GVB Biopharma is proud to introduce one of its newest products in CBGa. GVB's unparalleled commitment to generating the highest quality consumer products begins with its state-of-the-art hemp processing facilities in central Oregon. It is further supported by white-label consumer product manufacturing operations in Las Vegas, administrative headquarters in Los Angeles and an expanding palette of national sales offices. GVB's vast national and global reach allows it to meet the exploding demand for hemp cannabinoids and be an indispensable industry partner for entrepreneurs and brands serving this market's needs.

