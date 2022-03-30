Hivestack Expands C-Suite with Appointment of Global Chief Marketing Officer (CMO)

Ad tech leader Kira LeBlanc promoted to the role of Global CMO

MONTREAL and TORONTO, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Hivestack , the world's largest, independent, programmatic digital out of home (DOOH) ad tech company today announced the appointment of Kira LeBlanc as Global CMO. LeBlanc joined Hivestack in early 2021 when the company announced its global expansion and has since expanded her role to VP of Global Marketing. She will transition into her new role as CMO, effective April 1, 2022, where she will continue to lead the team responsible for the Company's global marketing across all of its 25+ markets.

Continued development of the global Hivestack brand and operations will be a crucial part of the role but it will also be expected that the CMO brings a wealth of experience working with international markets which require a focus on building localized, relevant and authentic narratives. LeBlanc will report directly to Andreas Soupliotis, Co-Founder and CEO of Hivestack, working closely with the C-Suite. She will lead and scale the global marketing team that includes digital marketing, product marketing, content, communications, localization, creative as well as the regional marketing leads across EMEA, the Americas and APAC.

Co-Founder & CEO of Hivestack, Andreas Soupliotis shared: "I am so very thrilled to offer the well-deserved appointment of Global Chief Marketing Officer to Kira. Kira has demonstrated a unique ability to dig deep into the business while maintaining a prudent peripheral view of the industry. Since joining Hivestack last year, she has played an integral role in supporting the growth of our global operations and business development, building out our multi-language digital and social media ecosystem, growing our team and the necessary infrastructure for our marketing operations across countless new markets. Her commitment to authenticity and detail is unparalleled which has allowed for her to execute both a global and local strategy without losing the important nuances of each. I am thrilled to have her join the C-Suite at Hivestack alongside our talented global leadership team."

LeBlanc commented on her new appointment: "It's an honor to become a member of such a high performance C-Suite team. Leading Hivetsack's marketing and brand strategy during such a transformative time for our industry is an incredible opportunity. As Global CMO I look forward to delivering across several key priorities, including driving meaningful connections with DOOH publishers to ensure they benefit from programmatic monetization via our SSP/Exchange and ensuring they understand how they can maximize yield across programmatic and direct sales channels via the Hivestack Ad Server and our recently announced Yield Optimization solution. On the other side, I will seek to evangelize to global agency and brand partners that they can plan, activate and measure DOOH globally with great precision via our state-of-the art, audience-driven DSP, or by working with our brilliant omni-channel DSP partners. Put succinctly, I am thrilled to help shape the future of programmatic DOOH as Hivestack's Global CMO."

Prior to Hivestack, LeBlanc held positions at globally scaled organizations such as AOL, Oath, Verizon Media (now Yahoo) and several other digital media companies, along with her former work as a consultant supporting small and medium businesses and start-ups working on digital transformation. LeBlanc has been a mentor with the American Marketing Association (AMA) Mentor Exchange program for five years and is a Board member of the DPAA WeDOOH Board.

About Hivestack

Hivestack is the largest independent, global, full stack, marketing technology company, powering the buy and sell side of programmatic digital out of home (DOOH) advertising. Hivestack was founded in 2017 with headquarters in Montreal, Canada and operates in 25+ countries across the globe. For more information, please visit hivestack.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook @hivestack.

View original content:

SOURCE Hivestack