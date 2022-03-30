NEW BOOK RELEASES TO SUPPORT CLASSROOM INSTRUCTION

CHICAGO, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World Book, Inc., ( www.worldbook.com ), a leading publisher of nonfiction children's book series, core reference, and digital learning platforms, today announced the release of 10 new book series. Among the books hitting shelves are a STEM-themed graphic novel collection, a vibrant and engaging set about the science behind animal coloration, SEL titles to help kids cultivate confidence in life, and more.

World Book's new releases for March:

Building Blocks 6-Series Collection— join colorful characters in graphic novel-style adventures to explore computer programming, finance, geography, math, and natural and physical sciences. Includes online access to activities, games, and educator tools!

Spot the Differences— distinguish between regularly confused animals and discuss their appearances, habitats, and behaviors.

Science Behind the Colors— explore how and why animals get their colors and what purpose it serves. Meets Next Generation Science Standards in Life Sciences.

The Art of Mindfulness— discover how artistic activities can help relieve stress and increase mindfulness with this fun series.

A Healthy Life—delve into the different ways to practice healthy living as each title breaks down how our daily activities contribute to living healthy lives.

The new sets are complemented with online educator and research tools, activities, quizzes, and games. These new series are the ideal resource to support classroom instruction. Books are aligned to such standards as Common Core State Standards, Next Generation Science Standards and SEL learning goals.

About our most recent product announcement, World Book's Editor in Chief Tom Evans said, "We developed these books to help young learners get a jump on the STEM fields they need to master, along with social and emotional skills—all while having fun! Bright, full-color photographs and clever illustrations complement the carefully leveled text to make reading for understanding easy."

About World Book, Inc.: A leader in educational publishing for over 100 years, World Book now focuses on developing a collaborative digital learning platform backed by editorial excellence, invaluable resources, and effective tools for learning—serving over 100 million students across 65+ countries. World Book, Inc., a subsidiary of The Scott Fetzer Company, is based out of Chicago, IL.

