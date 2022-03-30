Precious Shipping taps into Eka's cloud platform to digitalize sustainability reporting

Precious Shipping is among the latest enterprises to benefit from Eka's Sustainability and ESG reporting solution with 100% remote implementation in less than 10 weeks

NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eka Software Solutions, a global leader in providing enterprise cloud solutions for the CFO's office, announced successful digitalization of Sustainability and ESG reporting for Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (PSL). The project's implementation was accomplished through Eka's award winning remote implementation methodology, enabling PSL to achieve faster ROI by going live within 10 weeks and reducing overall reporting time by 50%.

PSL has for long placed the highest priority on delivering long-term value and sustainable returns to its shareholders. In its latest sustainability report, the shipping company reported a huge reduction in its carbon footprint, lowering its average carbon intensity per transport by 42.4% over the entire fleet, compared to 2014 as the baseline year.

Speaking about the implementation, Gautam Khurana, Director (Finance), Precious Shipping Public Company Limited, said, "For over a decade, Precious Shipping has followed sustainable practices to ensure our investments are in sync with creating a more sustainable future. With Eka's platform driven Sustainability and ESG reporting solution, we were able to successfully automate the management of our sustainability reporting, including carbon accounting and reduction. Their wide selection of reporting standards and frameworks allows us to report accurate data across multiple global standards and address the diverse interests of our many stakeholders. Overall, our reporting time reduced by 50%, giving our teams crucial time back to focus on more strategic work."

"Precious Shipping has committed itself to creating value for all its stakeholders in global trade by embedding sustainable practices at the core of its business," says Shuchi Nijhawan, Chief Sustainability Officer, Eka Software Solutions. "We are honored to be a part of PSL's mission to transform their sustainability reporting with solutions to help the company continue driving real change with conscious decisions that are environmentally responsible," she further adds.



Eka recently announced a collaboration with Microsoft to offer enterprises a robust suite of solutions to reduce their impact on climate and help them spark a positive change through their sustainability initiatives. To date, Eka cloud platform has been leveraged by the world's largest enterprise firms, enabling them to achieve digital transformation in an environment of continuous change.

