Standard Motor Products Releases 434 New Part Numbers

NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) announces the addition of 434 new part numbers to its Standard®, Standard® Import and Blue Streak® lines. The release spans 129 product categories and expands coverage for import and domestic applications through the 2022 model year by more than 500 million VIO.

Standard Motor Products expands its ADAS and Fuel Injection replacement parts offering (PRNewswire)

The company continues to broaden its industry-leading fuel injection offering with over 50 new numbers represented by Injectors, Fuel Pressure Regulators and Fuel Pressure Sensors. These new applications cover an additional 19 million vehicles on the road. Multiple new GDI (Gasoline Direct Injection) part numbers for popular vehicles like the Ford F-150 (2020-2018), Toyota Camry (2020-2018) and Toyota Highlander (2020-2019) are included in this recent release.

Another highlight from this release is the increase in coverage of the company's ADAS (Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems) related products by 46 million VIO. This includes, Blind Spot Detection Sensors, Cruise Control Distance Sensors, Lane Departure System Cameras, Steering Angle Sensors, Park Assist Sensors and Park Assist Cameras.

This release includes over 200 Sensors, Switches, Actuators and Connectors as Standard® continues to add to its best-in-class coverage.

Commenting on the news, John Herc, Vice President Engine Management Marketing, SMP, stated, "These latest additions display our commitment to providing our distribution partners and service technicians with the most extensive late model coverage across multiple categories. SMP is devoted to delivering the very best performing parts for the vehicles of today and tomorrow."

All new applications are listed in the eCatalog found at StandardBrand.com, and in electronic catalog providers.

About Standard:

Standard® offers a full line of premium automotive products for ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems including diesel, turbochargers, TPMS, VVT, ADAS and Blue Streak® heavier-duty ignition coils. The Standard® line provides unmatched coverage for all import and domestic vehicle applications. For additional information, contact an SMP® sales representative or visit StandardBrand.com.

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts. SMP supplies independent professional technicians and do-it-yourselfers with high quality replacement parts for engine management, ignition, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems, as well as temperature control products for domestic and import cars and light trucks. SMP® products are sold worldwide through both traditional and non-traditional distribution channels. For more information, download the SMP® Parts App or visit smpcorp.com.

Standard Brand logo (PRNewsfoto/Standard Motor Products, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.