SysAid Report Finds Improving the Employee Experience as a Top ITSM Priority in 2022

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SysAid , a leading provider of IT service management software, today announced the results of its annual survey of IT professionals. The report, a result of a survey of more than 1,200 IT experts from across the world, assesses the state of IT service management and identifies key trends and goals for the coming years. Improving employee experience has become the top priority for IT departments, largely due to the rise of remote work as a norm.

"Providing a good experience for employees – no matter where they are working – is priority number one for organizations," said Sarah Lahav, CEO of SysAid. "The expanded use of IT assets and business applications in the digital workspace has increased the demand on IT dramatically. Employees want an IT service experience that is intuitive, seamless, and increasingly proactive for them to get their tasks done."

Other key results of the survey include:

The top three challenges in offering remote IT support are providing a good employee experience, managing IT assets, and training employees.

57% of respondents are not measuring the IT department's impact on business performance.

Nearly 90% of IT departments have not yet implemented chatbots for service delivery.

"Despite the clear impact that IT has on businesses, not enough IT departments are aware of the impact that optimized ITSM has on their operations and have not yet implemented solutions that can reduce employee frustration," continued Lahav. "SysAid, with our expertise in ITSM and experience working with thousands of customers across industries, are supporting the next generation of IT with increased use of automation as a way to increase productivity, accelerate time to resolution, and help employees accomplish what needs to get done."

The key findings of the report were presented in a webinar featuring Ben Brennan, CEO of QSTAC & Best-Selling Author of IT Badass, alongside SysAid executives.

The recorded webinar can be found here, and the full report can be found here.

