Abre.io Announces New Executives to Continue Accelerating Record Growth

Leaders with extensive EdTech experience join to help fuel Abre's mission of opening learning communities by connecting what matters

CINCINNATI, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abre.io (Abre) , K-12's leading administration platform provider to support the whole child, today announced two key additions to its executive team following a record fiscal year. Kelly Havens and Aubrey Escobar join the company as SVP of Finance and Operations and VP of Strategic Partnerships, respectively, where they bring more than 30 years of combined experience in education and technology.

As demand for solutions to support students in and out of the classroom (especially outside school itself via community partners) continues to soar, these executives join Abre in time to drive meaningful growth ahead of next school year. They are charged with scaling the company's impact on student success by helping schools consolidate their technology, remove data silos, connect all stakeholders, and most importantly humanize education again.

"Both of these experienced executives bring the unique mix of passion and experience to Abre. They're here because of their shared interests to scale technology in education that not only is actually used, but also removes the complexities to supporting students that are increasingly prevalent in today's overly complex K-12 ecosystem," said James Stoffer, President and CEO of Abre.io. "As we enter a new period of significant national growth we're honored these two leaders have joined our vision of helping schools consolidate their tech to drive meaningful connections and better outcomes for kids."

Kelly Havens serves as Abre's SVP of Finance and Operations, responsible for influencing and helping to execute the company's long-term strategy with near-term budget planning and operational excellence. She oversees all finance, legal, human resources, and business operations functions throughout the business. Havens previously served as VP of Finance and Operations at Skilljar as well as VP of Finance and Operations at DreamBox Learning where she was responsible for growing both company's expertise and execution in critical areas including financial modeling, business operations, intelligence and analytics, and fundraising. "Over my career, I've realized I'm highly driven by impact - on a company's growth and culture, on a person's career and development, and on a social scale with EdTech that moves the needle for kids," said Kelly Havens.

Aubrey "Bre" Escobar joins Abre as VP of Strategic Partnerships to partner with the company's go-to-market teams by accelerating revenue and driving adoption via critical areas such as advocacy, thought leadership, and strategic networking. Escobar, with more than 20 years experience in the classroom, as an administrator, and most recently as a consultant at Achieve3000 and various EdTech startups, plays a crucial role in providing critical insight and best practices to shape future innovation both internally and externally around supporting the whole child. "I'm beyond excited to join Abre where I'll have the opportunity to live my passion of leveraging technology to support diverse schools and their goals of ensuring all children are set up for success in school and life," said Bre Escobar.

About Abre.io: Abre.io is K-12's leading administration platform to support the whole child. Developed by two educators tired of not providing their stakeholders the optimal technology experience, Abre.io is a true education platform that connects what matters most to students, families, staff, and community partners. Abre.io helps schools increase student success all while saving money and providing a better connected experience through tailored communications, integrated data, and full interoperability. https://abre.io/

