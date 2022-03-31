"Brazil's Joe Rogan" Monark & Left-Wing Activist Ferréz Cancel YouTube for Rumble

The influential Brazilian podcaster "Monark" and left-wing activist "Ferréz" will exclusively stream on Rumble and Locals

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the video sharing platform Rumble announced that influential Brazilian podcast host Bruno Aiub, known as "Monark," and left-wing activist Reginaldo Ferreira da Silva, known as "Ferréz," will publish their shows exclusively on Rumble. Both creators will host their shows multiple times each week on Rumble and make Locals their exclusive communities to offer subscription-only benefits to their supporters. Like the Joe Rogan Experience, both shows will offer only short clips on YouTube and other streaming services as a promotion to encourage users to view the full shows on Rumble and Locals.

"Rapidly growing Big Tech censorship – overseen by U.S.-based corporations – is not something that affects only the US. Online censorship is now pervasive in Brazil and is still gaining strength. Given that Brazil is one of the largest and most online countries in the world, the union of the state, the judiciary and Big Tech monopolies are eager to control speech," said Bruno Aiub. "I'm very excited that a large and growing platform like Rumble is now ready to expand in Brazil, enabling journalists, commentators and content creators to speak freely and fight against censorship. As of now, Rumble will be the only platform in Brazil truly devoted to free discourse and free thought."

According to the New York Times, Monark is "Brazil's version of Joe Rogan," and "perhaps the nation's most popular podcaster. He broadcasts hours long interviews, often with divisive newsmakers" and he is one of Brazil's "most important interlocutors and most influential voices." An advocate of free speech, Monark is noted for his wide-ranging discussions with guests from all different walks of life. By some measures, his "Flow" podcast is the most-listened-to podcast in Brazil.

"Our causes and urgencies need their own media, if the story is ours, we should tell it." Said Reginaldo Ferrreira da Silva.

Ferréz is a Brazilian left-wing activist, author, poet and rapper. He is the leader of Literatura Marginal, or Marginal Literature, a movement that depicts daily life in the favelas of Brazil and others living on the margins of society.

"Adding Monark and Ferréz expands Rumble's reach into Brazil in an explosive and a neutral way," said Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski ahead of the announcement. "Monark is one of the most popular podcasters in Brazil, and his fans will now be able to access him uncensored on Rumble and Locals. Ferréz is an influential left wing cultural figure who reaches a large, underserved audience."

Monark will launch his channel and live show on April 4th, 2022 and Ferréz will launch his channel and live show on April 8th, 2022.

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble's mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. Additionally, the company announced in December 2021 the execution of a definitive business combination agreement with CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ: CFVI). See the announcement here: https://corp.rumble.com

