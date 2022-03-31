Columbia Banking System Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

TACOMA, Wash., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia" NASDAQ: COLB) expects to report first quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Management will discuss these results on a conference call scheduled for Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time (2:00 p.m. ET). Interested parties may listen to this discussion through one of two options:

Option One: Web event

Join the call through a live-streamed web-based event. If you choose this option, it is recommended that you listen through your phone or computer speakers and not dial into the conference number listed below in option two.

On the day of the conference call, use the link below to access the webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tsvpyaax

Option Two: Dial-in only

Join the call on the day of the event using the toll-free number: (833) 301-1160

Conference ID: 1141605

A replay of the call will be accessible beginning Friday, April 22, 2022 using the link below:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tsvpyaax

About Columbia

Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) is the holding company of Columbia Bank, a Washington state-chartered full-service commercial bank with locations throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho and California. The bank has been named one of Puget Sound Business Journal's "Washington's Best Workplaces," more than 10 times. Columbia was named on the Forbes 2022 list of "America's Best Banks" marking nearly 11 consecutive years on the publication's list of top financial institutions. More information about Columbia can be found on its website at www.columbiabank.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

InvestorRelations@columbiabank.com

253-471-4065

Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which can be identified by words such as "may," "expected," "anticipate", "continue," or other comparable words. In addition, all statements other than statements of historical facts that address activities that Columbia expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Readers are encouraged to read the SEC reports of Columbia, particularly its form 10-K for the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2021, for meaningful cautionary language discussing why actual results may vary materially from those anticipated by management.

