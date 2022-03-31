The Film Festival Doctor pivots her business to the USA

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Rebekah Louisa Smith, contributor to Dig IN Magazine, is an Award Winning Film Festival Strategist Published Author and Founder of The Film Festival Doctor. Her work surrounds developing targeted film festival strategies for filmmakers in order to get their films seen by audiences around the world. By developing targeted strategies for her clients, who include filmmakers around the world, she has been able to get their films seen by audiences globally. Rebekah and her team have helped their clients win over 1,000 awards and have secured hundreds of festival screenings including the Sundance, Tribeca, Palm Springs, Locarno, Cinequest, Nashville and BFI London Film Festivals.

Originally from Worcestershire, United Kingdom, Smith went onto complete her PhD in Film and Audience Research in Wales. Establishing her presence in the USA, she is now based in Dallas, Texas where she is Dallas's only film festival strategist. And adding to her roster of international clientele, she is South Africa's go to film festival strategist.

When asked what she likes most about her work, the highly accomplished and skillful strategist explained, "I love creating a festival strategy for a film – I adore putting together a selection of festivals who would be most interested in the film and also identifying which festivals would not be interested in the film. This is what I call the art of streamlining and focusing the strategy and really honing in on the essential festivals to submit to, in order to give the client the highest chances of success."

As a successful author, her book Born To Do It, which was written during the 2020 lockdown, has received much media attention and has been featured in Forbes and Good Housekeeping. A huge fan of running a business, being an entrepreneur and spirituality, she often draws upon various spiritual techniques on a daily basis (including manifestation, affirmations and vision boards.) She credits much of her success to incorporating these techniques into both her business infrastructure and personal life.

Rebekah will be attending the Oscar qualifying Florida Film Festival next month and has one of her outstanding short films 'HOLD UP' from New York filmmaker Alex Rollins Berg screening in competition.

