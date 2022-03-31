HOYA Group Appoints Rainer Burkard as Global President of PENTAX Medical

TOKYO, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PENTAX Medical, a division of HOYA Group, has announced the appointment of Rainer Burkard to the position of Global President of PENTAX Lifecare Division (PENTAX Medical) as of April 1st, 2022.

Rainer Burkard, Global President, PENTAX Medical (PRNewswire)

"HOYA Group is pleased to have Mr. Rainer Burkard lead the global division of PENTAX Medical," said Eiichiro Ikeda, Representative Executive Officer and CEO of HOYA Corporation. "Mr. Burkard brings a wealth of knowledge, insight and experience from his various global executive roles within HOYA, especially from our PENTAX Lifecare Division. He has a proven track record of delivering results through developing and implementing strategic and operational changes in a global multicultural environment. We expect his leadership to further advance the PENTAX Medical growth strategy."

Mr. Burkard joined HOYA Lens Deutschland GmbH in 2002 and served as Head of Marketing until 2007. He was then promoted to the HOYA Vision Care global headquarters as General Manager, Business Development. In 2014, he was instrumental in integrating the European operations of SEIKO OPTICAL and led the development of the SEIKO XchangerTM collection which won the prestigious Silmo d'Or award for excellence in optical innovation. He joined PENTAX Europe GmbH as Chief Executive Officer (Europe, Middle East and Africa) in August 2015, and expanded his global role as Chief Commercial Officer of the Americas in July 2020.

"It is an honor taking over the global leadership for our division. I would like to express my sincere gratitude for the leadership provided by Mr. Gerald W. Bottero, PENTAX Medical Global President since 2016. Under his leadership, HOYA corporate values were firmly established and will continue guiding us for the future. We wish Mr. Bottero only the best as he begins his well-earned retirement after 34 years with HOYA," said Mr. Burkard.

"Moving forward we are going to develop a unified global PENTAX Medical approach to our customers inspired by our Triple Aim. Many of our current and specifically future product innovations will position PENTAX Medical and its solutions uniquely in the market, specifically to and for our customers. This will provide enhanced competitiveness and growth potential while addressing relevant environmental aspects."

About PENTAX Medical

PENTAX Medical is a division of HOYA Group. The company's mission is to improve the standard of patient care and quality of healthcare delivery by providing the best endoscopic products and services with a focus on QUALITY, CLINICALLY RELEVANT INNOVATION, and SIMPLICITY. PENTAX Medical strives to align with the healthcare community's Triple Aim goals through transparent partnerships with its customers and by providing the highest quality solutions to help them reach their goals, including enabling customers to improve patient outcomes by offering evidence-based solutions across the continuum of care; ensuring value by supporting the customers to improve their efficiency and minimize their healthcare costs; and enriching patient and provider's experience by empowering every member of the care team to achieve optimal outcomes through products, education, and support.

Focused on the outcome instead of technological features, PENTAX Medical listens to the healthcare community and their patients, understands their daily obstacles and helps improve endoscopy with smart innovations.

For more information: www.pentaxmedical.com

About HOYA

Founded in 1941 in Tokyo, Japan, HOYA Corporation is a global technology and med-tech company and a leading supplier of innovative high-tech and medical products. HOYA's divisions and business units research and develop products utilized in the healthcare and information technology fields. In the healthcare field, we provide medical device products such as eyeglasses, medical endoscopes, contact and intraocular lenses, orthopedic implants, surgical/therapeutic devices and medical device reprocessing and disinfection solutions. In the information technology field, we provide products such as optical lenses, photomasks and blanks used in the manufacturing process for semiconductor and LCD/OLED devices, text to speech, human resources and other software solutions and critical components for the mass memory and cloud storage industries. With over 150 offices and subsidiaries worldwide, HOYA currently employs a multinational workforce of 37,000 people. For more information, please visit http://www.hoya.com/.

