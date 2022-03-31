PINNACLE FERTILITY LAUNCHES DISTINGUISHED EMBRYOLOGY SCHOOL TO GROW TOMORROW'S EXPERT LABORATORY SCIENTISTS AND HELP PEOPLE BUILD THE FAMILY OF THEIR DREAMS

TAMPA, Fla., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Embryology School opens its doors to train and build an esteemed cohort of top-notch embryologists to serve its network of high-performing clinics across the country. Supported by Pinnacle Fertility, a rapidly expanding, physician-led network of fertility practices, the Pinnacle Embryology School trains future laboratory scientists with the option to be placed in a Pinnacle-affiliated laboratory and hopes to bring up to 30 competent, energetic and professional graduates to its network of clinics each year.

"As the nation's fastest growing fertility care platform, our leadership team looked ahead and realized that for our network to grow, we needed to provide our clinics with a highly skilled workforce," says Beth Zoneraich, COO of Pinnacle, "When we struggled to find enough embryologists, it became clear that we needed to build from within."

The Pinnacle Embryology School, created by Pinnacle's visionary Physician and Laboratory Councils, and instructed by Dr. Zhang and Dr. Park offers a three-to-six-month program with a curriculum that is tailored to the experience of the students. Students spend eighty percent of their time immersed in hands-on training to cultivate advanced laboratory techniques that are commonly practiced in an in vitro fertilization (IVF) laboratory. The program also educates on theories and underlying laboratory procedures through lectures and group discussions.

"Pinnacle Fertility's vision is to ensure that we are providing the best care for our patients throughout our growing network," shares Andrew Mintz, CEO of Pinnacle Fertility, "Among the many initiatives we have, our embryology school ensures that we have sufficient qualified lab staff to provide high-quality outcomes for patients and support the remarkable group of highly-skilled lab professionals we already have on our team."

Those who have completed the required education and are interested in helping others build the family of their dreams can become an embryologist tuition-free at Pinnacle Fertility. Students need a four-year Bachelor of Science degree or an associate degree with at least 120 credit hours in chemistry and life sciences. Embryology School graduates hired can expect to be placed in an embryology lab fully prepared on day one after completing the program, earning market-rate salaries.

"The quality of an IVF laboratory and its staff are imperative to ensure outstanding pregnancy rates for patients," says Dr. Priya Maseelall, physician at Reproductive Gynecology and Infertility, "We chose to partner with Pinnacle because their strategic plan aligned with ours, to be industry leaders in our field of medicine. Endeavors such as the embryology school underscore Pinnacle's commitment to innovation and advancing the reproductive medicine industry. We're delighted to be one of the locations for the school and look forward to helping educate tomorrow's distinguished embryologists."

