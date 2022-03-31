THE REPUBLIC OF INDONESIA ANNOUNCES SETTLEMENT OF ITS INVITATION FOR OFFERS

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcements of the Republic of Indonesia (the "Republic") dated (i) March 22, 2022, regarding the commencement of the Republic's invitation (the "Invitation") to holders of certain series of its outstanding bonds (collectively, the "Old Bonds" and each, a "series" of Old Bonds) to submit offers (the "Offers") to sell the Old Bonds to the Republic for cash, (ii) March 23, 2022, regarding the maximum cash consideration, and (iii) March 29, 2022, regarding the results of the Invitation, purchase price, principal amounts accepted for purchase and relevant proration factors.
The Republic is pleased to announce that, on Thursday, March 31, 2022, New York City time, a final settlement of the Invitation has occurred. The Republic will cancel all Old Bonds purchased pursuant to the Invitation. The table below sets forth, for each series of Old Bonds accepted for purchase, the principal amount accepted for purchase and the principal amount which remains outstanding:
Old Bonds
Series
ISIN
CUSIP
Principal Amount Accepted for Purchase
Principal Amount which Remains Outstanding
2.950% Global Bonds due 2023
SEC-registered
US455780CC89
455780CC8
U.S.$0.00
U.S.$1,000,000,000.00
3.375% Global Bonds due 2023
Regulation S
USY20721BD05
Y20721BD0
U.S.$0.00
U.S.$1,260,950,000.00
Rule 144A
US455780BL97
455780BL9
5.375% Global Bonds due 2023
Regulation S
USY20721BH19
Y20721BH1
U.S.$61,449,000.00
U.S.$757,770,000.00
Rule 144A
US455780BP02
455780BP0
5.875% Global Bonds due 2024
Regulation S
USY20721BJ74
Y20721BJ7
U.S.$273,615,000.00
U.S.$1,726,385,000.00
Rule 144A
US455780BQ84
455780BQ8
4.450% Global Bonds due 2024
SEC-registered
US455780CG93
455780CG9
U.S.$52,152,000.00
U.S.$473,963,000.00
4.125% Global Bonds due 2025
Regulation S
USY20721BG36
Y20721BG3
U.S.$0.00
U.S.$2,000,000,000.00
Rule 144A
US455780BT24
455780BT2
4.750% Global Bonds due 2026
Regulation S
USY20721BN86
Y20721BN8
U.S.$80,269,000.00
U.S.$2,169,731,000.00
Rule 144A
US455780BV79
455780BV7
4.350% Global Bonds due 2027
Regulation S
USY20721BQ18
Y20721BQ1
U.S.$0.00
U.S.$1,250,000,000.00
Rule 144A
US455780BX36
455780BX3
3.850% Global Bonds due 2027
Regulation S
USY20721BT56
Y20721BT5
U.S.$0.00
U.S.$1,000,000,000.00
Rule 144A
US455780CA24
455780CA2
This announcement is not an offer or a solicitation of offers. The Invitation is made solely by means of the Invitation for Offers. The Invitation does not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation by anyone in any jurisdiction where an offer or solicitation is not authorized or in which the person making such offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such offer or solicitation.
