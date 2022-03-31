ScienceMedia's Protocol Compliance Management Solution To Accelerate Clinical Trial Timelines Up To 20% In 2022

SAN DIEGO, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Upon finishing a record-breaking 2021, SMi Trial™, ScienceMedia's protocol compliance management solution, sets forth to shatter records in 2022 by shortening recruitment timelines, significantly reducing deviations, and accelerating trial timelines by up to 20%.

SMi Trial has produced an estimated savings of up to $2M in patient recruitment alone in a previous trial.

ScienceMedia's CEO Mark Surles states, "SMi Trial had a significant impact on 2020 trials. Due to better protocol compliance management in recent trials, we're seeing up to a 20% reduction in the number of patients needed to complete the trial, estimating a savings of up to $2,000,000 in patient recruitment alone."

With more than 100,000 views per month per study, SMi Trial features a frequently accessed study portal, risk-based assessments, and real-time analytics that elevate clinical competency, improve the power of clinical data, and ensure patient safety. SMi Trial provides mobile clinical trial management tools that are integrated into study workflows and accessed, monitored, and deployed throughout the lifecycle of a clinical trial.

SMi Trial's proven protocol compliance management approach has enabled adaptive clinical trial design by saving millions of dollars, as referenced by a Drug Developer Executive in their study, "Good conduct of clinical trials can literally lead to hundreds of millions of dollars of opportunity or cost avoidance for bio-pharmaceutical companies. Through the use of SMi Trial, we have a better opportunity for adherence to the protocol, which means we have better protection of patients, better quality data, that can bring maximum value in terms of answering any questions we have around safety and efficacy of investigational products or devices."

"Protocol compliance management addresses the real-time demand of site staff, patients, and other stakeholders when they need to access, or pull information in real time. It also addresses the need for real-time information to be pushed to stakeholders around the world," adds ScienceMedia's CSO David Turner. "The technology in SMi Trial's protocol compliance management closes the circuit using analytics and metrics so that trials can collapse or fold timelines, thus enabling adaptive clinical trial design. 2022 is going to be an impactful year."

About ScienceMedia

ScienceMedia improves clinical competency through innovative multimedia learning solutions. SMi Trial™, for site-based trials, and SMi TrialD™, for decentralized or hybrid trials, are protocol compliance management solutions that mitigate clinical risk and decrease trial cost. SMi Source™ provides just-in-time, thoroughly referenced information on diseases and clinical trial topics through a mobile-enabled, cloud-based medical science library with 16,000+ microlearning topics and 400+ full courses.

Contact:

Jen Pfau

jpfau@sciencemedia.com

(805) 452-1795

