SoCal Startup 'Clubbie' Secures MLB Players Short-term Housing During Chaotic Offseason

SAN DIEGO, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After a 99-day lockout, the MLB offseason is feverishly underway. And with a flurry of free agency signings and trades overlapping spring training, locking down short-term housing in a new city in time for the season isn't always the easiest for athletes, owners, agents, or staff members.

That's where Clubbie comes in.

Clubbie is a sports-centric Prop tech company that focuses on short-term relocation services for professional athletes or those in the sports industries.

With the long-standing under-representation of minor league baseball players being a growing concern, the co-founders knew their mission had direction and began the pursuit to solve the problems.

Soon after, Clubbie found that generally, most sports agencies don't have the resources to dedicate to short-term housing services for players of any level. Because of this, Clubbie's co-founders embarked on their mission to build relationships with sports agencies and housing providers to find a solution.

After growing an Instagram following of verified professional athletes through word of mouth, Clubbie's co-founders quickly realized they could market to the players directly. As a company, Clubbie provides a housing request form for athletes to help them find short-term rental housing options. They then connect the player with the property and help facilitate the transaction.

Clubbie's co-founders aim to champion the athlete through the following ways:

Created a housing guide with resources to help lower-budget athletes find short-term housing options.

Creating a network of athlete-specific real estate agents

