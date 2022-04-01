Little Tikes® Introduces My First Cubicle™

Iconic Toy Company Adds Children's Functional Workspace to its Premium Furniture Line

CHATSWORTH, Calif., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Tikes®, the leader in imaginative roleplay products for children, is thrilled to add My First Cubicle™ to its roster of creative, realistic and inspiring toys. From kitchens, restaurants and workbenches to food delivery sets and now office toys, Little Tikes allows kids to emulate their parents, no matter what career path they choose.

Kids have been climbing on the brand's premium Real Wood Adventures™ furniture and playsets for years, and now they can climb up the corporate ladder too, as My First Cubicle will give enterprising tots a taste of the business world. In addition, at a time when many parents are still working remotely from home, the release of My First Cubicle is perfectly timed so that sons and daughters can still participate in "Take Your Child to Work Day," even if it's next to the family breakfast nook.

"When I was a boy, I was far more interested in roleplaying the nine-to-five grind than pretending to be a chef playing in a toy kitchen set or hawking drinks at a lemonade stand," said Mark Morse, Vice President of Global Marketing for Little Tikes. "While I've been fortunate enough in my career to graduate to a windowless office, my journey started with three walls that I could personalize within company guidelines. It's extremely gratifying to bring the My First Cubicle set to market and inspire the next generation of the global workforce."

Little Tikes premium real wood furniture line expanded from swings and rockers to full bed sets, playsets and kid-sized versions of tables and chairs. This newest addition gives kids a unique and semi-private space to work or study, allowing them to play and dream even more. It also helps to keep those dreams in check.

"In a world filled with 24/7 social media, where success seems so easy, it's good for kids to see that not everyone can be Queen or King," said child development expert Dr. Mildred Rosalie Gold. "With this product, Little Tikes celebrates the hard work and sacrifice of the worker bee, establishes a path to getting ahead, and level sets the career expectations of our children. It's important for kids to understand at an early age that peaking at middle management is okay."

My First Cubicle comes with all the accessories one would expect for the modern office environment, with a toy laptop, phone, coffee cup, filing cabinet and functional water cooler. But it also serves as a quiet respite where kids can focus on artwork, activities or a much needed time out.

My First Cubicle will be available directly through the Little Tikes website. Interested consumers can learn more here: https://www.littletikes.com/my-first-cubicle. A series of videos showcasing the use of the premium furniture set in a variety of ways will also be posted on the brand's social media channels.

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is the fastest growing and largest privately held toy company in the US. MGA is headquartered in Chatsworth, California and creates innovative, proprietary and licensed consumer products and entertainment, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery and sporting goods. The MGA family includes awardwinning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Bratz®, Na! Na! Na! Surprise™, Baby Born Surprise™ and Zapf Creation®. Visit us at www.mgae.com.

This release is an April Fools' release and should be taken as such by readers and the media.

