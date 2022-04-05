AviaGames Helps Gamers Put the Brakes on Surging Gas Prices with Bingo Clash Mobile App In-Game Tournament and Giveaways

AviaGames' "Bingo Clash Gas Giveaway" Event Gives New Mobile Players Chance to Fill the Tank and the Wallet with Gas Gift Cards and Prize Giveaways Totaling $50,000

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. , April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AviaGames , the leader in mobile, social competitive gaming and developer of top-rated free games on the Apple App Store and Samsung Galaxy Store, today kicked-off its new "Bingo Clash Gas Giveaway" in-game event offering new players opportunities to win fuel gift cards and prizes. As gas costs surge across the U.S. at $4.22 per gallon compared to $2.87 per gallon at this time last year,1 the event's "Gas Giveaway" tournament runs in 12-hour increments, two times per day from April 7-20, offering new users multiple chances to win the grand prize of a $500 gift card to help kick rising gas prices.

AviaGames logo (PRNewsfoto/AviaGames) (PRNewswire)

"With the cost of gas reaching all-time highs, we recognize that it can be a challenging time for people across the country," said Vickie Chen, CEO and founder, AviaGames. "With the 'Bingo Clash Gas Giveaway' event our goal is twofold – to help lighten a little of the burden associated with rising fuel costs and to help brighten gamers' days with a social outlet for playing a classic title that everyone loves."

AviaGames is hosting two, 12-hour tournaments per day from April 7-20 to give mobile gamers who download the "Bingo Clash" mobile app and register to play the "Gas Giveaway" tournament three chances per event to earn their highest score, which will be submitted for the chance to win the daily gas card giveaways. Top scoring players will be rewarded and notified via an in-app message. With the special event feature, "Spinning Wheel," new players also have an additional opportunity to win a $50 or $500 gas gift card and other prizes throughout the event.

The "Bingo Clash" mobile app has topped Apple App Store and Samsung Galaxy Store charts and is part of the AviaGames Pocket7Games unified gaming platform of casual, mobile games for competing with other real players for fun or in skill-based cash tournaments. AviaGames has an install base of more than 15 million users, has hosted over one billion tournaments and awarded more than $714 million in cash prizes to its players.

New players can download the "Bingo Clash" mobile game app on the Apple App Store or Samsung Galaxy Store and register on April 7 to play in the event.

About AviaGames, Inc.

Founded in 2017 by Vickie Chen and Ping Wang, AviaGames is a mobile, social competition gaming company and publisher of Pocket7Games, a unified gaming platform. The platform features 15+ unique games linked to a single membership and wallet, allowing players to seamlessly switch among casino, puzzle, action, card, math and brain games. AviaGames is committed to providing an inclusive competition platform where everyone can play, make money, and have fun. To date, AviaGames has awarded more than $714 million in cash prizes to its players. Select titles are available as individual apps for download, including Bingo Clash, Bingo Tour, Cooking Clash, 21 Gold, Yatzy Craze, and Match 'n Flip.

