National Heritage Academies Students in North Carolina Learn Heart Health, Save Lives

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For students at 33 National Heritage Academies partner-schools, spread across six states, the Kids Heart Challenge means more than learning about the importance of exercise and health eating. It means saving lives.

This year, those schools have raised more than $130,000 for the American Heart Association.

"When I announced to our students that we raised over $16,000, they were all grinning from ear to ear," Queen's Grant Community School PE Teacher Jillian Fairfax said. "They were so proud of themselves for all their hard work and dedication to raise money for the American Heart Association. I told them that this was the most money the school had ever raised for AHA, and they cheered and danced around! It was such a fun moment!"

Queen's Grant students worked at learning new jump roping routines to see how long they could jump without stopping. They raised $16,561.82 and signed posters to declare they could jump for one, two and three minutes straight.

"Those dollars that the NHA students are raising in order to support the American Heart Association, it's saving lives, that's what it comes down to," said AMA Youth Market Director Julie Neuhaus. "If we didn't partner with the NHA, we would not be able to fund as many grants, and those grants are creating the next breakthrough. We see loved ones and their lives get extended because of it."

Leaders at Winterville Charter Academy set a fundraising goal of $2,500 and students surpassed that easily by raising $4,278.98 as they learned about ways to keep their hearts and brains healthy.

"Some students do personally know someone impacted with a heart condition and can really understand where their donation is going and what it's going to help with," Winterville Charter Physical Education Teacher Amanda Glowacki said. "I do think lower elementary gets more excited for learning about their heart, and upper elementary starts to realize the impact they have."

Seven NHA schools throughout North Carolina are participating in the Kids Heart Challenge.

