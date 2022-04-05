Social media star Trazia Rae will travel to multiple race tracks with husband and racer Josh Williams

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trazia Rae, 27 (@traziarae) with over 2 million followers, one of the largest food creators on TikTok, Instagram and other social platforms is taking her home country comfort cooking style to race tracks all over the country. Trazia's husband Josh Williams, 28 drives in several of the NASCAR racing series. This dynamic duo of speed and food have decided the best way to stay together is to be together. Trazia and Josh have purchased an RV and now will get an opportunity to share some of Trazia's finest cooking tips and recipes at your local short tracks to the big stage at select NASCAR events in 2022.

Trazia Rae and her husband Josh Williams will be traveling together to Josh's upcoming races. (PRNewswire)

"Brands are getting excited as we have several upcoming announcements for Trackside with Trazia!" says Evan Morgenstein

Trazia 's unique social media accounts (@traziarae) tie in comfort food cooking, DIY and her personal love for such hobbies as gardening and thrifting. Trazia has always wanted to be on the road with Josh but because of her large number of pets and busy schedule creating content for brands such as Shark Ninja, Keurig and many others, it's been a struggle, "We love being with each other. We have dated since Junior High School so I knew him before he started running in NASCAR. I am excited post pandemic to get out and meet my fans and Josh's so we can create some incredible memories and content around food, family and racing!" said Trazia.

Being on the road also comes with some really unique business opportunities as well. Evan Morgenstein CEO of Trazia's talent agency The Digital Renegades ( www.thedigitalrenegades.com ) agrees, "Having Trazia at some of the most historic tracks coupled with many local and small market tracks for legends and truck racing really allow her to extend her audience to new followers. Brands are getting excited as we have several upcoming announcements for Trackside with Trazia!" Morgenstein went on to say, "We are marrying traditional on-site activation with social media and influencer marketing. The content will hit millions of interested fans old and new. With a demographic of 24-45 year old women (90+%) and over 1.8 million followers on TikTok alone, this is really unique in this space!"

For more information on the locations Trazia and Josh are going, stay tuned to her TikTok and Instagram (@traziarae) and to engage in a conversation about being part of the amazing brands coming along for the ride, contact Evan Morgenstein evan@celebexperts.com P 919/332-0584.

