Western Fire Chiefs Association to Host Expanded Second Annual Wildfire Prevention Summit

Virtual event takes place May 3-4, 2022, Features Strong Lineup of Speakers from Federal and State Agencies, Utility, Transportation and Insurance Industries

CLAYTON, Mo., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of the first event, the Second Annual Wildfire Prevention Summit hosted by the Western Fire Chiefs Association (WFCA) will expand and take place over two days, May 3-4, 2022. This year's Summit will include presentations from federal and state government agency officials, as well as fire safety experts from the private sector, including representatives from the utility, transportation, and insurance industries. The virtual event remains complimentary to attend courtesy of Perimeter Solutions, the Platinum Sponsor of the Wildfire Prevention Summit, and it will be available to stream at the event website, https://www.wildfirepreventionsummit.com.

"We were tremendously impressed with the results from last year's Wildfire Prevention Summit. The event was highly attended, and it led to year-round dialogue about how to address the challenges presented by longer, more intense wildfire seasons," says Chief Bob Roper, Policy Advisor for the WFCA. "We want to build on that success, and this year we have gathered a distinguished group of speakers to provide their perspective on how we can improve current wildfire safety efforts and explain the critical need for us to collectively place more emphasis on preventing wildfires."

The 2022 Wildfire Prevention Summit is separated into six different units, which will be presented in two 3-hour segments from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon Pacific Time on May 3 and 4. WFCA President Scott Miller and Perimeter Solutions CEO Edward Goldberg will kick-off the event with a quick introduction on wildfire safety. Some of the featured presentations over the two days include:

Addressing the Growing Challenge of Wildfire Prevention and Mitigation, presented by U.S. Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ)

National Perspective on the Current Wildfire Situation, presented by Chief Randy Moore , USDA Forest Service Chief

Innovation in Washington Wildfire Prevention, presented by Hillary Franz , Washington Commissioner of Public Lands

Climate Change and Resiliency, presented by Kate Dargan Marquis , Former Assistant Director for Preparedness and Response in the White House Office of Science and Technology

OCFA – Quick Reaction Force and MRB Night Retardant, presented by Chief Brian Fennessy , Orange County Fire Authority

The Marshall Fire – Challenges and Recovery, presented by Dan Dallas , Forest Supervisor for the Rio Grande National Forest

"May is Wildfire Awareness Month, and the timing of this year's Summit couldn't be more appropriate. With the Western United States currently experiencing historic drought conditions, the 2022 wildfire season is expected to be highly active. There is a critical need to uncover innovative strategies that help improve our wildfire prevention efforts, and the insight that our speakers will provide is invaluable to everyone involved in wildland fire safety," says Wes Bolsen, Business Director, Wildfire Prevention and Protection and Perimeter Solutions.

To register to attend the Wildfire Prevention Summit and for updated information on our full list of speakers and presentations, visit the event website at https://www.wildfirepreventionsummit.com.

About the Western Fire Chiefs Association

The Western Fire Chiefs Association serves as a representative for leaders of fire related emergency service organizations throughout the WFCA member states and the Pacific Islands. WFCA develops and supports those leaders in order that they may best provide for the protection of people and the environment from the occurrence and outcomes of fires and other natural, technological and human-behavior-caused emergencies. Find out more about WFCA at wfca.com

About Perimeter Solutions

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Perimeter Solutions is a premier global solutions provider, producing high-quality firefighting products and lubricant additives. The company develops products that impact critically important issues of life – issues where there often is no room for error and the job doesn't offer second chances. At Perimeter, we characterize the solutions we develop as 'Trusted Solutions that Save' – because it underscores what we are trying to accomplish for our customers and the world at large. Perimeter Solutions produces major brands known throughout the world like PHOS-CHEK® and FIRE-TROL® retardant, foam concentrates and gel products; AUXQUIMIA® and SOLBERG® firefighting foam concentrates; and BIOGEMA® extinguishing agents and retardants. For more info on how we use our experience, responsibility, and integrity to deliver trusted solutions that help improve firefighting performance, visit: www.perimeter-solutions.com.

Media Contact

Resource Advantage

Dan Green

dgreen@resourceadvantage.com

View original content:

SOURCE WFCA