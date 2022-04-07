Constant Contact Closes Acquisition of Vision6

Acquisition will expand Constant Contact's international footprint

WALTHAM, Mass. and BRISBANE, Australia, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Constant Contact , a digital marketing platform used by millions of small businesses, backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Clearlake") and Siris Capital Group, LLC (together with its affiliates, "Siris"), announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Vision6 . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

(PRNewsfoto/Constant Contact) (PRNewswire)

"We are pleased to welcome Vision6 to the Constant Contact team, and I look forward to working together to deliver for small businesses, government agencies and nonprofits in Australia," said Frank Vella, CEO, Constant Contact. "Vision6's products, people and culture are closely aligned with our own. We are eager to partner with them as colleagues, and I am certain their market knowledge, passion and energy will be instrumental to our global growth and investment plans."

"This deal enhances Vision6's ability to support the evolving needs of our customers as a trusted Australian SMS and email marketing software," said Mathew Myers, co-founder and CEO, Vision6. "We are excited to join the Constant Contact team - they clearly share our passion for innovation and, together, we see an opportunity to accelerate our growth."

Constant Contact is committed to preserving the data sovereignty Vision6 upholds in Australia. This acquisition will provide Constant Contact the opportunity to expose its portfolio of email marketing, small business CRM, analytics and ecommerce integrations to the Australian marketplace through Vision6.

About Constant Contact

Constant Contact delivers for small businesses and nonprofits with powerful tools that simplify and amplify digital marketing. Whether it's driving sales, growing a customer base or engaging an audience, we deliver the performance and guidance to build strong connections and generate powerful results. For more information, visit www.constantcontact.com .

About Vision6

As Australia's most reliable email and SMS marketing software, Vision6 is passionate about helping marketers and agency professionals to get more customers and grow their business. Since 2001, Vision6 is relied upon by thousands of businesses for its industry-leading marketing solution, real person local support, data sovereignty and security. For more information, visit https://www.vision6.com.au/ .

About Clearlake

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is an investment firm founded in 2006 operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm's core target sectors are industrials, technology, and consumer. Clearlake currently has over $72 billion of assets under management, and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 300 investments. The firm is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA with affiliates in Dallas, TX, London, UK and Dublin, Ireland. More information is available at www.clearlake.com and on Twitter @Clearlake.

About Siris

Siris is a leading private equity firm that invests primarily in mature technology and telecommunications companies with mission-critical products and services, facing industry changes or other significant transitions. Siris' development of proprietary research to identify opportunities and its extensive collaboration with its Executive Partners and Advisors are integral to its approach. Siris' Executive Partners and Advisors are experienced senior operating executives that actively participate in key aspects of the transaction lifecycle to help identify opportunities and drive strategic and operational value. Siris is based in New York, Silicon Valley and West Palm Beach, and has raised nearly $6 billion in cumulative capital commitments. www.siris.com .

Vision6 (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Constant Contact