First Portable Power Station That Is Made With Campers

AceVolt Launches Campower Specifically Made for Camping

AceVolt Campower Logo (PRNewswire)

Safe and portable LiFePO4 battery cell technology provides 2,500-time charge cycles

CARSON CITY, Nev., April 7, 2022 AceVolt today announced its launch as a new leader in portable power stations. The company is also pleased to debut its Campower (camp & power) portable power station that is specially designed for camping.

AceVolt Campower portable power stations provide the safest power and a 5-time longer lifecycle due to the efficiency of LiFePO4 battery cells, which deliver over 2,500 charge cycles compared to only 500 charge cycles from other brands. The LiFePO4 battery cells are ultra-stable and designed with advanced internal protection control and durability. These cells are also much safer than Li-ion batteries which have a reputation for overheating, accidental fires, and explosions.

"For life on the go, we developed the Campower portable power stations to give campers a long-lasting and safer electricity source for camping," said the founder of AceVolt. "The COVID-19 pandemic has completely changed travel and vacationing, and we see so many more people exploring their 'backyards,' visiting family and friends, and camping in national parks. Campers and travelers need a strong power source that is safe and reliable for cooking, lights, and connectivity. This is why we created AceVolt Campower Solar Generators. Other portable power stations can be used during camping or for home emergencies, but AceVolt's safe and powerful solar-powered generators are specifically designed for camping and are also perfect for RV travel, tailgating, and more."

AceVolt invited more than 100 camping enthusiasts who wanted the best and most dependable camping power source to participate in the product R&D. The AceVolt Campower portable power station is monitored by a state-of-the-art battery management system(BMS) that prevents overheat, overload, short circuit, and other battery issues. Its battery pack is watertight and completely protected from the elements.

To learn more about AceVolt portable power stations and to sign up for their newsletter for pre-sale prices, visit acevolt.com.

AceVolt Power

media@acevolt.com

acevolt.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AceVolt Power