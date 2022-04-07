IVX Health Opens New Infusion Centers to Serve Patients in Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IVX Health, a national provider of infusion and injection therapy for adult and pediatric patients with multiple sclerosis, Crohn's disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and other complex chronic conditions, today announced the opening of two new centers in the greater Daytona Beach area. IVX Health is currently accepting new patients at its Daytona Beach infusion center, with plans to open a second location in the Deltona region.

IVX Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/IVX Health) (PRNewswire)

IVX Health believes patients who receive ongoing infusion or injection treatment deserve better options for when, where, and how they receive care. Conveniently located in the communities where people live and work, IVX Health delivers high-quality, personalized care in a private, comfortable setting so patients can continue to live their best lives.

Exclusively serving immunocompromised patients, IVX centers are intentionally designed with patient-focused amenities such as guaranteed private suites, large leather recliners, flat screen TVs with streaming options, and more. IVX Health also offers flexible appointment times, including evenings and Saturdays. At every IVX center, a team of nurse practitioners and registered nurses provide personalized, world-class care – with the same level of safety measures, clinical protocols, and emergency equipment found inside a physician's office or hospital infusion department.

IVX Health's presence in Daytona contributes to its existing footprint across Florida, with centers currently open in Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa, and Fort Myers. IVX plans to continue its accelerated growth in Florida and will operate over 20 infusion centers across the state by the end of 2022 – with locations opening in Sarasota-Bradenton, Palm Beach, and several other markets in southern Florida.

"We are incredibly excited to introduce the IVX Health care model to the Daytona Beach community," said Sean Hutchison, regional vice president with IVX Health. "We know how important it is for patients and providers alike to have a strong IVX presence across the state of Florida – with multiple, convenient centers located in each market – to best support their care needs and lifestyles. We are thrilled to continue our expansion across Florida and provide care for more and more patients."

Daytona Market Presence

Daytona Beach

2262 W. International Speedway Blvd

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

(386) 261-8022

