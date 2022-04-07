Unleashed Brands Names Joe Luongo Company's New COO and EVP of Strategy

Platform Company of Kid-Focused Brands Announce Key New Hire to Help with High-Level Leadership and Strategic Direction

DALLAS, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unleashed Brands, a franchise growth-focused platform company that includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology, The Little Gym and Premier Martial Arts, announces the hiring of Joe Luongo, who joins the company as Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of Strategy.

Luongo has a 30+ year career that spans both franchising and brand management, most recently serving as Chairman of WellBiz Brands, Inc., a platform of health and lifestyle brands including Amazing Lash Studio, Drybar, Radiant Waxing, Elements Massage and Fitness Together, overseeing those platforms most robust season of growth. Lunogo's also served in several high-level leadership roles with Massage Envy, FedEx Kinkos, Starbucks, Pizza Hut, Circuit City, Peter Piper Pizza and Stone Eagle Advisors.

He joins Unleashed Brands at a time where growth within each brand is exceptional, and brings decades of business management and development experience to deliver key contributions to strategic direction. Luongo will work closely with each brand president and provide high-level mentorship and leadership. Luongo will also ensure consistent and successful operations of all brand brands using the Unleashed platform.

"Joe has been a mentor of mine for years now, and he's always been someone I look up to throughout my career, so it is an honor and privilege to have him join the team," said Michael O. Browning Jr., Founder & CEO Unleashed Brands. "Joe's background speaks for itself, and his skill set will be instrumental in evaluating new brands we may want to bring into the Unleashed Family, as well as strong support for strategic decision making for the company."

Unleashed Brands is a parent company of growth-oriented brands geared at furthering child and adolescent development in three core areas – Learning (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics), Playing (Celebrating, Escaping, and Connecting) and Growing (Music & Arts, Martial Arts, Swimming, Sports). Backed by a management team with over 50 years of combined consumer industry experience, Unleashed Brands was born out of the proven expertise and existing infrastructure of Urban Air, a family entertainment industry leader. They acquired Snapology, the premier franchise brand offering STEAM programs for kids, and The Little Gym, the world's premier enrichment and physical development center for children last year, and recently acquired Premier Marital Arts, a prominent franchised company that specializes in teaching karate, krav maga, and kickboxing for children and adults, in January 2022.

