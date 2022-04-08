Advanced Nutrients' New Organic Line Rivals the Performance of Mineral Fertilizers

OG Organics™ by Advanced Nutrients combines pure organic inputs with cutting-edge innovations.

LOS ANGELES, Calif, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Nutrients, a global leader in specialty crop nutrition, has just launched OG Organics™. With both CDFA-OIM and OMRI certifications, the line has passed the most stringent standards for approved use in organic cultivation, adding value to commercial crops upon their entry into the marketplace.

OG Organics™ by Advanced Nutrients combines pure organic inputs with cutting-edge innovations. (PRNewswire)

Growers will find a complete growing system in OG Organics™

Cutting edge inputs make it possible for growers to unchain themselves from the conventional issues that accompany organic cultivation, including slow inefficient nutrient delivery. Designed with highly absorbable micronutrient amino acid complexes, OG Organics™ rivals the efficiency of mineral based solutions, enabling growers to unlock peak performance previously thought impossible with organic inputs.

"We've always been dedicated to finding solutions for every type of grower," says Advanced Nutrients Founder and CEO BigMike Straumietis. "With OG Organics™, our goal was to push the envelope with the most cutting edge inputs, while maintaining unflinching integrity in our use of only pure, organic ingredients. We're happy to say that the growers who rely on this product suite can stay 100 percent committed to sustainable practices, without sacrificing an ounce of quality in their grow."

Growers will find a complete growing system in OG Organics™, from premium compost teas and soil amendments to the industry's top-selling bloom booster — in organic form.

For more information, visit advancednutrients.com/og-organics.

About Advanced Nutrients

Founded by Michael "BigMike" Straumietis, Advanced Nutrients is widely regarded as one of the world's most influential nutrient brands. In 1999, the company revolutionized the industry by developing the first and only complete growing system that optimizes all phases of the vegetative and bloom cycles to bring the plant to its true genetic potential. With 39 years of experience overseeing the cultivation of millions of plants, BigMike has brought 53 innovations to specialty crop science. For additional information, please visit: www.advancednutrients.com

CONTACT: advancednutrients@supportadvancednutrients.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Advanced Nutrients