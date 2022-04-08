Alimentaria and Hostelco mark a turning point in the sector's recovery

BARCELONA, Spain, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The major trade show platform for the food, drinks and hospitality equipment industry closes a celebration marked by optimism and business that has once again brought the entire sector together and has contributed to its reactivation at a key moment for its growth. Alimentaria&Hostelco has been characterized by a high degree of internationalization and by the presentation of innovations and new trends that point towards the development of more sustainable and healthy products.

More than 3,000 exhibiting companies from 52 countries participated in the call which concludes today to encourage business, internationalization and the reactivation of strategic sectors for the Spanish economy. Nearly 100,000 visitors, 23% of them international, from 149 countries, as well as an estimated economic impact of 180 million euros, reflect the strength of this edition which has occupied 85,000 m2 of net exhibition area, practically all of the Fira de Barcelona Gran Vía venue.

In this way, Alimentaria&Hostelco has once again consolidated its position as a strategic global event for the internationalization of its participating companies. Of the more than 3,000 exhibiting firms, 400 have been international, from 52 countries. Brazil, Slovakia, Australia, Canada, United Arab Emirates and Puerto Rico have participated in the event for the first time.

The trade show platform has revalidated its leadership by enhancing the complementarity of its represented sectors and offering a great business platform for its professionals. Among the attendees were 1,400 major buyers invited from strategic markets for the export of food and catering equipment, such as the European Union, the USA and Latin America, who have participated in some 13,000 meetings with companies.

Sustainable and healthy food innovation, gastronomy, management linked to sustainability, healthy products and the rise of vegetable protein, as well as the latest trends in the hotel industry, have been the stars of the program of activities at both shows, in which more than 300 innovations have been presented, 30 leading chefs with 36 Michelin stars have participated and it has been possible to visit the recreation of a hotel with the latest technologies.

The next edition of the trade show platform organized by Fira de Barcelona will be held in March 2024 at the Gran Via venue.

