Pathalys Pharma to Present at the 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathalys Pharma, Inc., a private, late-stage biopharma company committed to the development and commercialization of a range of best-in-class therapies for patients with end stage kidney disease (ESKD), today announced that the company will participate in the 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference, taking place April 11-14, 2022.

Presentation Details:

Conference - 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Date / Time - Tuesday, April 12th, 10:15 – 11:00 AM ET

Presenter - Neal Fowler, Chief Executive Officer at Pathalys Pharma

Format: - Virtual presentation

Pathalys will also be participating in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the Pathalys management team should contact their Needham representative.

About Pathalys Pharma, Inc.

Pathalys Pharma, Inc. is a private, late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company committed to the development of multiple advanced therapeutics that address unmet needs in the management of ESKD. Pathalys' initial asset is upacicalcet, a novel calcimimetic with the potential to improve the treatment of SHPT in hemodialysis patients. Beyond upacicalcet, Pathalys continues to identify other high priority needs and potential solutions for patients with ESKD. Pathalys is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

