Berlin Packaging Leads the Pack Again with 12 Package of the Year Awards

For the second year in a row, company takes home largest number awarded to a single supplier at the National Association of Container Distributors Packaging Awards

CHICAGO, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berlin Packaging, the world's largest hybrid packaging supplier®, received 12 awards from the 2022 National Association of Container Distributors (NACD) Packaging Awards, the most given to a single supplier. The NACD Awards celebrate the most innovative packaging solutions released during the previous year. Including these latest victories, Berlin Packaging has now amassed over 100 NACD awards in 10 years.

Berlin Packaging Logo (PRNewsfoto/Berlin Packaging) (PRNewswire)

Winning three Gold, four Silver, and five Bronze awards, Berlin Packaging demonstrated innovation and excellence in nine categories, including People's Choice, Best Use of Custom Packaging, Best Use of Stock Components, Beverage Non-Spirits, Beverage Spirits, Food, Household Products, Pet and Vet, and Automotive, Chemical, and General Industrial, with top honors taken home for Beverage Spirits and Best Use of Stock Components.

These accolades highlight Berlin Packaging's commitment to world-class innovation, with numerous awards attributed to the company's in-house agency, Studio One Eleven. The Studio offers branding strategy, package development, and sustainability consultation services at no charge in exchange for packaging supply opportunities. "Studio One Eleven is one of the many things that sets Berlin Packaging apart, and I'm grateful to the NACD for recognizing our incredibly talented team and their outstanding work," said Scott Jost, Berlin's Chief Innovation Officer.

"We are very proud of our recognition at this year's NACD convention. Our number one priority is driving our customers' bottom-line growth through world-class services and packaging solutions," said Rick Brandt, CEO of Berlin Packaging, Americas. "It is an honor to be recognized for the innovation and creativity that goes into helping our customers excel in the marketplace."

Some of this year's winning projects include:

Anis del Mono Dulce

Triple Award Recipient: People's Choice (Gold), Best Use of Custom Packaging (Silver), and Beverage Spirits (Bronze)

When the team at Anis del Mono Dulce needed to bring the stunning design of their 150th anniversary bottle to life, they partnered with Studio One Eleven to execute the creative custom package. Inspired by the brand's connections to both art and nature, dynamic, sinuous lines swirl around the bottle simulating the movement of water. The design's modernist style is representative of the 1870s when the brand was founded, and with only 3000 produced, it is sure to become a collector's item.

Iron Fish Mad Angler – Beverage Spirits (Gold)

Studio One Eleven created a custom bottle that leveraged the 750mL stock bottle shape used for Iron Fish Distillery's other products but with a taller, more slender silhouette for an elevated aesthetic. The Studio designers incorporated a label band that wraps around the package, accented by debossed panels suggestive of fish scales, and the company's distinctive steelhead logo is sculpted into the bottle as another premium detail that adds dimension and strengthens brand equity.

Alpha Brain Black Label – Best Use of Stock Components (Gold)

In order to differentiate this special product from other Onnit Labs supplements as a super-premium alternative worthy of its higher price point, Berlin Packaging sourced a bold and impactful black glass bottle that reflects peak performance and ultimate quality. The Studio design team created a minimal, uncluttered label design with clean typography and simple graphic elements that elevate the aesthetic beyond that of traditional supplements.

Other Berlin Packaging winners are:

Black Magic Intense Graphene – Automotive, Chemical, and General Industrial

Seven Teas – Beverage Non-Spirits

Bacanha Syrups – Food

Rufus Teague BBQ Sauce – Food

Charlie's Soap Laundry Cleaner – Household Products

ION Gut Support for Pets – Pet and Vet

Triple Crown Essential Omega Blend – Pet and Vet

About Berlin Packaging

Berlin Packaging is the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier® of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures. The company supplies billions of items annually along with package design, financing, consulting, warehousing, and logistics services for customers across all industries. Berlin Packaging brings together the best of manufacturing, distribution, and income-adding service providers. Its mission is to increase the net income of its customers through packaging products and services. Berlin Packaging's Studio One Eleven division serves clients via a team of over 70 specialists operating from six locations in five countries around the world.

See BerlinPackaging.com for more information.

