Sentral Brings Innovative Flexible Living Concept to Scottsdale

Leading prop-tech innovator continues its accelerated growth with the addition of Sentral Old Town, set to meet the changing lifestyle needs in Scottsdale's high-growth rental market

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentral , the category-defining prop-tech company building the world's largest flexible living community, today announces the addition of its 12th community to its rapidly growing portfolio – Sentral Old Town in Scottsdale, Arizona. With more than 28 percent rent growth in Scottsdale from February 2021 to February 2022, the city's newest flexible living community offers designer-furnished and unfurnished apartment homes with flexible lengths of stay.

Sentral Old Town offers living and work spaces for those looking to experience the city like a local. Located near the intersection of Scottsdale and Camelback Roads in Downtown Scottsdale, the 160-unit property is just steps away from high-street retail shopping and the largest collection of upscale restaurants and nightlife destinations in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area. The building also offers direct access to the walking path along the Arizona Canal.

"As we continue our rapid expansion across the U.S., we are focused on desirable markets welcoming an inflow of residents and visitors," said Sentral Chief Executive Officer Jon Slavet. "Scottsdale is among the top U.S. cities with significant rental demand in the last 12 months, and we are excited to bring our flexible living concept to this dynamic market."

Since 2018, the number of digital nomads in the U.S. has more than tripled – from 4.8 million to 15.5 million according to MBO Partners . Sentral's innovative and adaptable platform allows residents and guests to customize their living experience to match their evolving lifestyle, offering any length of stay across its portfolio of urban locations within vibrant and walkable neighborhoods.

Featuring a striking design with a modern aesthetic, Sentral Old Town complements Downtown Scottsdale's high-end urban appeal. The lobby's marble floor and welcome desk present a grand sense of arrival, adjacent to a gourmet coffee lounge for those on the go in the mornings. The second floor features an elegant gathering space with a kitchen and formal dining table, billiards room, and multiple lounge and TV areas. Residents and guests can also take advantage of common areas and on-demand private rooms for remote work.

Sentral Old Town's apartments boast 9- and 10-foot ceilings with quartz countertops, wood-style flooring, walk-in closets, custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances, smart entry locks, Nest thermostats, and personal patios or balconies. Residents and guests also have access to a resort-inspired pool; outdoor spa area with cabanas, an outdoor sundeck and a firepit; fitness center; top-floor sky lounge with panoramic views of the city and the Sonoran Desert landscape; package locker room; bike repair station; electric vehicle charging destinations; grilling stations; a wine lounge; and a pet spa.

For more information on Sentral Old Town, please visit sentral.com/scottsdale/old-town. The innovative brand currently operates in nine gateway cities: Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, Scottsdale, and Seattle. Explore the future of living at Sentral.com .

ABOUT SENTRAL

Sentral is a leading prop-tech innovator, building the world's largest flexible living community, backed by ICONIQ Capital. Sentral's network of urban residential communities redefine the way people live, travel, and work. Offering both designer-furnished and unfurnished homes with flexible lengths of stay, Sentral enables residents to live or visit amenity-rich buildings in the nation's most coveted cities, including Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, Scottsdale and Seattle for any period of time, whether a night, a month or multiple years. Sentral has assembled world-class partners in technology, hospitality, and multifamily to support the business with talent, resources, and best practices. Highgate, the Bozzuto Group and Ascendant Capital Partners are investors and active board members. To date, over $700MM has been invested in this innovative flexible living platform. Sentral.com @SentralLife

