The Chartis Group Welcomes National Health Equity Advisory Firm Just Health Collective

Together, the two organizations will form Chartis Just Health Collective to accelerate health equity and belonging across the healthcare ecosystem.

CHICAGO, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chartis Group, a leading healthcare advisory and analytics firm, today announced it has established Chartis Just Health Collective in conjunction with welcoming Just Health Collective (JHC) to the firm. JHC is a national health equity advisory firm committed to creating a liberated healthcare system free of bias, discrimination, and disparities.

"Health equity is paramount across every dimension of our industry. By joining forces and establishing Chartis Just Health Collective, we can offer more powerful advisory, education, coaching, and digital services to our clients in support of their respective efforts toward driving health equity, inclusion, and belonging in their institutions and communities," said Ken Graboys, CEO of The Chartis Group.

Duane Reynolds, CEO of JHC, added, "Now is the time to accelerate health equity – and Chartis is the right partner to do it with. Chartis and JHC are aligned on the impact we want to make on the healthcare industry, and together, we'll have a greater influence on how organizations plan, prioritize, and execute their health equity and belonging strategies."

Reynolds, founder of JHC and a 21-year veteran of the healthcare industry, will serve as President of Chartis Just Health Collective, which will provide strategic advisory services, health equity transformation guidance, learning, and a digital community to advance health equity and belonging across the healthcare ecosystem including provider, payer, technology, and life sciences companies.

The expertise of Chartis Just Health Collective will also be leveraged in work across Chartis including its client work addressing clinical quality and disparities mitigation, patient experience and access, enterprise transformation, payer advisory, partnerships/M&A, digital transformation, and strategic communications to ensure Chartis' client delivery advances health equity.

The establishment of Chartis Just Health Collective furthers Chartis' commitment to eradicate healthcare disparities and materially improve healthcare delivery.

About The Chartis Group

The Chartis Group® (Chartis) is a leading healthcare advisory services firm serving healthcare providers, payers, service organizations, and investors. Different by design, Chartis brings an unparalleled breadth and depth of expertise in strategy, performance improvement, digital and technology, clinical quality and patient safety, and strategic communications. Learn how Chartis is helping to build a healthier world at www.chartis.com.

