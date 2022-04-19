Emma Roberts Signed as New Ambassador for Finishing Touch Flawless™

Roberts Voices New Marketing Campaign for Coveted Beauty Device Brand

EWING, N.J., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Finishing Touch Flawless™, the award-winning beauty brand specializing in innovative skincare and hair removal technology for women, announced today its yearlong partnership with American actress and producer Emma Roberts. Roberts joins Finishing Touch Flawless™ as the new face of the brand, helping to reinforce the brand's position as the leader in gentle and effective everyday beauty solutions for women through a new multi-media marketing campaign.

Emma Roberts, Finishing Touch Flawless™ Ambassador 2022 (PRNewswire)

As the brand's latest ambassador, Roberts will highlight the Finishing Touch Flawless™ brand's best-selling beauty and skincare staples that provide simple and effective solutions to obtaining beautiful and healthy skin. The Finishing Touch Flawless™ creative marketing campaign, consisting of social and digital media features, retailer displays and digital product pages, will focus on the brand's modern design and thoughtful product innovation to promote healthy skin among consumers. Throughout the year, Roberts will also reveal her personal favorite products across her social media channels. The campaign debuts nationwide on April 19, 2022.

"To balance a busy lifestyle, I naturally gravitate towards simple, beautiful products and tools that are good for my skin and efficient to use in my daily beauty routine. So when I was approached to represent Flawless as an ambassador, it felt like the perfect fit," said Emma Roberts. "Finishing Touch Flawless™ has a wide array of gentle solutions that help you achieve healthy skin so you can look and feel your best every day."

"We are extremely excited to welcome such a beautiful role model to our Finishing Touch Flawless™ family," Stacey Ramstedt, VP of Marketing at Church & Dwight, said. "Emma has many qualities that represent what our consumers are looking for today – to feel confident, comfortable and naturally beautiful in your own skin. As a mom and public figure who is constantly on the move, Emma makes it all look effortless with the help of a simplified beauty routine, making her the perfect representative for Finishing Touch Flawless™!"

Finishing Touch Flawless™ combines thoughtful innovation and modern design to create products that allow consumers to feel effortlessly beautiful and achieve healthy skin from head to toe – anytime, anywhere, every day. With a robust portfolio of dermatologist-approved skincare technology and beauty tools, the brand carries an array of products that are gentle for all skin types. To learn more about the award-winning Finishing Touch Flawless™ product line, please visit www.FlawlessBeauty.com.

About Church & Dwight Co., Inc .

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household, and specialty products, under the ARM & HAMMER™ brand name and other well-known trademarks.

About Finishing Touch Flawless™

Founded in 2017, Finishing Touch Flawless™ develops beauty devices that offer simple solutions to everyday beauty struggles so consumers can achieve radiantly beautiful skin without visiting the salon, spa, or Dermatologist. Their innovative technologies combine instant and painless solutions with beautifully feminine modern designs for unparalleled results. The brand has received the highly coveted Allure Best of Beauty 2021 award in the Skin/Hair Removal Device category, which is one of the most prized achievements in the beauty industry. Finishing Touch Flawless™ hair removal products are the #1 selling products in the U.S. for 3 years running (A.C. Nielsen, Units Sold, All Channels, 52 weeks ending 2017, 2018, and 2019).

Finishing Touch Flawless™ is a registered trademark of Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

For media inquiries please contact:

Daniella Trivelli

HUNTER

Dtrivelli@hunterpr.com

Finishing Touch Flawless™ Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Church & Dwight Co., Inc.