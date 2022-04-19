FANDUEL GROUP APPOINTS TRICIA ALCAMO CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER

-- Seasoned Human Resources Executive to Accelerate Talent Strategy –

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FanDuel Group, the premier online gaming company in the United States, announced it has appointed Tricia Alcamo as the company's Chief People Officer. Alcamo will be responsible for the acceleration of FanDuel's People strategy reflecting the company's extraordinary growth trajectory. Alcamo will lead the company's human resources organization inclusive of culture development, talent acquisition, diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I), organizational effectiveness, employment branding, learning and development, compensation and employee benefits in service to the company's Sportsbook, Casino, Racing, Daily Fantasy, Retail and corporate functions.

"I am incredibly excited to welcome Tricia to my leadership team as our new Chief People Officer," said Amy Howe, President & Chief Executive Officer for FanDuel. "Tricia has had a distinguished career building and running award winning human resources teams at media companies like our own and at globally trusted brands. Her arrival reflects our investment in our people and our commitment to a culture that recognizes and attracts the most talented team while providing them the most empathetic and inclusive environment to succeed."

Alcamo is seasoned human resources executive who most recently served as Group Vice President of Human Resources for Spectrum Enterprise, a leading national provider of scalable fiber technology solutions and a part of Charter Communications. Prior to Spectrum Enterprise, Alcamo honed her skills at American Express where she held a series of progressively senior positions across multiple HR functions and her early career experiences were shaped as a management consultant with Deloitte.

Alcamo added, "As FanDuel continues to experience rapid growth in this exciting space, the people team plays a critical role in ensuring that the organization has the culture and capabilities that will enable sustained success well into the future. I'm honored to be working alongside Amy and the entire leadership group to drive innovative and strategic people practices that lead to winning business outcomes and an outstanding employee experience."

During her career, Alcamo has been heralded for her innovative and progressive approaches to changing work environments. In 2020, Multichannel News recognized her with their prestigious "Wonder Woman" award, and CableFax Magazine named her as one of the "Most Powerful Women in Cable" in 2018. Lauded for the passion and commitment she brings to all aspects of her life, she was honored in 2015 by Working Mother Magazine as "Working Mother of the Year." Alcamo earned her Bachelor of Arts in English and American Studies from Princeton University.

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media, including FanDuel, Stardust Casino and TVG. FanDuel Group has a presence across all 50 states and 12 million customers. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, Georgia and Scotland. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, the world's largest sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognized brands and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

