Fitness Holdings LLC Announces Newest Acquisitions in Moorestown and Somerset, NJ

MOORESTOWN and SOMERSET, N.J., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitness Holdings LLC today announced their acquisition of Crunch Moorestown and Crunch Somerset. Crunch Moorestown and Crunch Somerset are both spacious 25,000-square-foot fitness facilities in New Jersey, with state-of-the-art equipment and amenities. Crunch Moorestown is located at 1349 Nixon Drive and Crunch Somerset is located in the Rutgers Plaza at 960 Easton Avenue.

Crunch Moorestown and Crunch Somerset are owned by fitness industry veteran Mark Federico, Chief Executive Officer for Fitness Holdings Northeast, LLC. The acquisition of these two clubs is part of a larger plan to grow to 50 clubs in two years.

"The consistency of Crunch Moorestown and Somerset has been remarkable and a tribute to the Crunch Brand. These two clubs are great additions to our ever-growing portfolio and a testament to our groups ability to deliver on our strategic 50 club growth strategy," said Mark Federico, CEO of Fitness Holdings. "We are excited to welcome new staff and members into the Crunch family. We remain steadfast in our commitment to provide a fun and innovative fitness community for all types of people, with all types of goals."

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, each Crunch gym will offer top-quality cardio equipment and strength training equipment, a functional training area with group fitness and cycling studios, a personal training studio, a HITTZone™ unit, HydroMassage® chairs, tanning beds and more.

Crunch is known for its exciting group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week, including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates. Members looking for additional guidance or motivation can utilize the HIITZone™, a proprietary high-intensity interval group training program.

Fitness Holdings Northeast, LLC is located at 343 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich, CT. As one of the leading franchise groups in the Crunch Fitness network, Fitness Holdings is still dedicated to its original vision of providing the best fitness experience for its members and build a welcoming workplace for all staff.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1.9 million members with over 400 gyms worldwide in 34 states and the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

