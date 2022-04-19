Joy Baer named to Firstlight Media Board of Directors

Brings track record of success as digital transformation visionary and change agent

TORONTO, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Joy Baer , a founder, entrepreneur and growth leader at the intersection of technology, media and advertising, has joined the board of directors of Firstlight Media.

Joy Baer has joined the Board of Directors of Firstlight Media (CNW Group/Firstlight Media) (PRNewswire)

Baer, who has helped to drive digital transformations within Fortune 500 and large media and technology firms globally throughout her career, has a track record of success as a catalyst for tech, business, and market innovation. As a member of the Firstlight Media board , she will provide additional expertise as the company continues to evolve its cloud-native platform to capitalize on new content and monetization opportunities, including advertising.

"We're continually looking for board members who are industry leaders and innovators to help us push the envelope for our clients and their customers," said Andre Christenson, CEO and Co-Founder of Firstlight Media. "Joy Baer brings a wealth of experience that is perfectly aligned with our objectives."

"With its cloud-native, future-proofed platform, Firstlight Media has established itself as a leader in the OTT industry," said Baer. "I look forward to contributing to the company's continued success as it drives content and advertising innovation for its customers and their viewers."

Baer began her career in media and technology before founding and serving as CEO of Spot Buy Spot, a developer of enterprise software solutions for large media companies, which she sold to Comcast five years later. Until 2020, Baer led Freewheel Advertisers, part of Comcast's Freewheel organization.

Baer serves on the board of the International Women's Forum , has held multiple leadership positions with the Economic Club of Chicago and advises multiple companies throughout the technology and media space.

Firstlight Media's platform is designed to build and run scalable applications in the cloud using cloud-native technologies, including containers, microservices, a service mesh, APIs, and immutable infrastructure. The OTT technology stack provides significantly better performance, a modular approach for feature expansion, continuous delivery for rapid iteration, and built-in scalability, observability, and security. Forward-looking OTT providers such as aha, PLDT's Smart, Rogers Sports & Media's Sportsnet, Struum, and others are using the Firstlight Media platform to deliver services with the flexibility and the agility of the cloud, while equaling or exceeding the reliability and high performance of broadcast.

About Firstlight Media

Firstlight Media is leading cloud transformations of OTT and in-home experiences for pay-TV, telcos, and MVPDs. The company's cloud-native platform leverages a transformative Gen5 architecture for unparalleled performance in delivering premium video, handling complex use cases, and scaling to millions of viewers. Founded by a team that has built and operated dozens of Tier 1 OTT services worldwide, Firstlight Media is powering immersive sports, live experiences and personalized entertainment on any screen. The company is headquartered in Toronto and has additional locations in Los Angeles, San Diego and Chennai, India. For more information, visit firstlight.ai.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Firstlight Media